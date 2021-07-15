St Andrews University ranks first in class in new national student survey

St Andrews University has been rated the best in the UK for student experience in a new national survey.

It is the 13th time in 15 years that the uni has topped the National Students Survey for academic experience.

More than 93% of St Andrews’ final year students surveyed gave top marks for the quality of the learning and teaching experience.

It was also the only mainstream multi-faculty institution to achieve a satisfaction rating above 90%.

Four other Scottish universities joined St Andrews in making up five of the top 10 in the UK.

Clare Peddie, vice-principal education (proctor), says she is “delighted” by the positive feedback from students.

She said: “This result reflects our commitment to the very highest standards of learning, teaching and student experience at what has been a particularly difficult time for us all.

“While it may not have been the student experience many hoped for, our academic and professional service staff have worked tirelessly with our student community to deliver the global learning and teaching experience St Andrews is renowned for.

St Andrews University adapts to Covid impact

“There is always more we can all do. This past year has been a learning curve for us all, however, our positive relationship with our students and desire to provide the very best for our community means we will continue to listen, learn and build on feedback.”

Lottie Doherty, president of the students’ association, said: “This brilliant news is a credit both to the dedication and collaborative approach of the staff at the university, the students’ association, and our unique student community who have worked together more than ever to deliver the complete St Andrews experience in difficult circumstances.

“Student satisfaction is incredibly important to us – this past year we have worked to support students learning online around the world.

“Our unique Can Do initiative also provided a Covid-safe student experience to members of our community, who in many cases were thousands of miles from home for the first time and experiencing unprecedented challenges due to the pandemic.

“The students’ association is looking forward to building on the initiative and learning from the past year to continue to provide students with an excellent university experience.”