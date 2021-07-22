New Playstation game created by Abertay University students gets global release

A new virtual reality Playstation game created by Abertay University students will allow users to explore the perspective of its visually impaired protagonist.

“You are being followed”, launched on the Playstation Store this week, was created by Abertay University graduate games studio Uncommon Chocolate.

Users will dive into the imagined reality of the game’s protagonist, employing an abstract art style and strong sound design to illustrate what she imagines around her.

Abertay students behind new Playstation game

Having started as a project from the Professional Masters in Games Development degree course, the game enjoyed support from Sony Interactive Entertainment’s PlayStation First academic programme.

Based on an original concept created by BAFTA Young Game Designers award winner Nic Gordon, it shows the world from the perspective of Emma, a blind woman wrestling with the unknown.

Abertay University graduate Naman Merchant led on the production process, taking full advantage of the PlayStation®First academic programme which enables higher education institutions to access PlayStation development tools.

He said: “On our course we were tasked with creating a prototype for a unique PSVR concept.

“As we became closer as a team, we decided to take the prototype further to try and create a game that we could publish exclusively on PlayStation.”

“None of our success would be possible without the support of Abertay University or PlayStation First.”

Abertay University lecturer Martin Lynagh, who supported the project, added: “I think the team at Uncommon Chocolate achieved something very special with You Are Being Followed.

“It’s a compelling and unique experience which showcases some of the very best work coming out of our Masters programme.

“It was a privilege working with the team to help shepherd the game through the publishing process.

“I think that the lessons we learned from that exercise will stand us in good stead when undertaking similar endeavours in the future.”

Abertay ‘synonymous with excellence in games education’

Luke Savage, Senior Academic Development Manager for Sony Interactive Entertainment said: “Abertay’s name is synonymous with excellence in games education and we are delighted to be continuing our partnership with the University on You Are Being Followed.

“Seeing this on PlayStation VR is a true testament to the skills of the Uncommon Chocolate team at Abertay.”

The game is available for free on the European store and associated territories now and is scheduled for an American release in July.