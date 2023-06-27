Why new study says St Andrews University is best value for money in the UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Higher Education

Why new study says St Andrews University is best value for money in the UK

The university ranked highly in a number of different categories.

By Kieran Webster
Lower College Hall at St Andrews University
St Andrews University. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

A new study has named St Andrews University the best value for money place to study in the UK.

The institution has beat the likes of Glasgow and Aberdeen Universities to claim the title.

Using data from student reviews, Studentcrowd has also ranked St Andrews as the third-best UK uni overall, while it has been deemed the best for personal tutors and second-best for teaching quality.

St Andrews is in the top 20 for every category in the study – the only Scottish uni to achieve that.

Dundee University performs well in some categories – coming 18th in the UK for value for money and 10th for its internet and Wi-Fi services.

Why is St Andrews University best value for money?

According to Studentcrowd, the best value for money category is measured using a number of factors.

These include:

  • Graduate salaries
  • Contact hours (the amount of time spent learning)
  • Quality of teaching
  • Accessible facilities

Studentcrowd claims that an average St Andrews graduate earns between £27,000 and £30,000 a year six months after graduating.

It also says 71% of graduates are in employment or in further studies six months after finishing their degrees – though a separate Graduate Outcomes study actually puts that figure higher at 92%.

The results of the study come despite previous warnings about the impact the cost-of-living crisis is having on students at universities like St Andrews.

How much does a degree cost at St Andrews University?

While tuition fees are usually covered for most Scottish students, this is not the case for students from outwith Scotland.

Students from other parts of the UK usually face fees of £9,250 a year.

But most courses start at £28,190 a year for anyone from overseas.

St Andrews is Scotland’s second-most expensive seaside town. Image: Zoopla

Despite the uni being ranked the best value for money, St Andrews was named earlier this year as Scotland’s second-most expensive seaside town.

The average price for a house in 2022 was £440,174 according to the Bank of Scotland.

Liven up your inbox with our new Fife newsletter. Sign up now  to get all the most important stories delivered to you each week.

More from The Courier

Smith raped the youngster at the at the sports pavilion on Riverside Drive.
Dundee man raped child at waterfront landmark
Kevin McDonald in action against Celtic. Image: SNS
Kevin McDonald opens up on ‘shocking’ Dundee United outings as ex-Dundee and Scotland star…
Fife SNP MP at centre of 'plot' to oust him will quit at next…
Robin Bell plays the organ at Caird Hall which is celebrating its centenary year this year.
Caird Hall Organ celebrates centenary year
The car on its roof on the A921 in Fife
Car flips in crash on Fife road
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's opening pre-season fixture will give clues to Tony Docherty approach at…
Raymond Graham, left, and Steven Barnie, right, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court. Image DCT Media
Dundee drug-dealing duo snared when cops find cocaine, cannabis and cash in kitchen safe
Max Kucheriavyi wants to be a St Johnstone first team regular.
St Johnstone young star Max Kucheriavyi excited to be back at McDiarmid and ready…
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Last Class 2023 Picture shows; Last Class 1 Eastern Primary. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Last Class 2023: Primary 7 photos from schools across Dundee – PART ONE
Caitlin McLeod works with Species on the Edge to protect the Small Blue butterfly in Angus. Image: Alan Richardson
How can you help the Small Blue butterfly in Carnoustie and beyond?