Why new study says St Andrews University is best value for money in the UK

A new study has named St Andrews University the best value for money place to study in the UK.

The institution has beat the likes of Glasgow and Aberdeen Universities to claim the title.

Using data from student reviews, Studentcrowd has also ranked St Andrews as the third-best UK uni overall, while it has been deemed the best for personal tutors and second-best for teaching quality.

St Andrews is in the top 20 for every category in the study – the only Scottish uni to achieve that.

Dundee University performs well in some categories – coming 18th in the UK for value for money and 10th for its internet and Wi-Fi services.

Why is St Andrews University best value for money?

According to Studentcrowd, the best value for money category is measured using a number of factors.

These include:

Graduate salaries

Contact hours (the amount of time spent learning)

Quality of teaching

Accessible facilities

Studentcrowd claims that an average St Andrews graduate earns between £27,000 and £30,000 a year six months after graduating.

It also says 71% of graduates are in employment or in further studies six months after finishing their degrees – though a separate Graduate Outcomes study actually puts that figure higher at 92%.

The results of the study come despite previous warnings about the impact the cost-of-living crisis is having on students at universities like St Andrews.

How much does a degree cost at St Andrews University?

While tuition fees are usually covered for most Scottish students, this is not the case for students from outwith Scotland.

Students from other parts of the UK usually face fees of £9,250 a year.

But most courses start at £28,190 a year for anyone from overseas.

Despite the uni being ranked the best value for money, St Andrews was named earlier this year as Scotland’s second-most expensive seaside town.

The average price for a house in 2022 was £440,174 according to the Bank of Scotland.

