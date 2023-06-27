Watch mass brawl outside Arbroath McDonald’s as police launch probe

Police are investigating a mass brawl outside McDonald’s in Arbroath.

Several people were involved in the fight outside the restaurant at Westway Retail Park on Monday night.

Footage shared widely on social media shows men kicking and punching each other in the car park.

One man is thrown to the ground before it appears he is kicked in the face.

We have chosen not to show that part of the video.

‘Shocking’ fight outside Arbroath McDonald’s

A number of bystanders appear to be watching and filming the fight.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured.

Locals have branded the incident “embarrassing” after it was shared on platforms including Snapchat and Facebook.

Another social media user described it as “absolutely shocking behaviour”.

Police Scotland has confirmed it is investigating the Arbroath McDonald’s fight.

A spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of a group of people causing a disturbance in the Westway area of Arbroath around 8.20pm on Monday.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

McDonald’s has been approached for comment.