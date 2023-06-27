Jobs lost as award-winning Fife seaweed firm enters administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Jobs lost as award-winning Fife seaweed firm enters administration

Administrators have been called in due to "severe working capital issues" at the business.

By Gavin Harper
Fiona Houston, Mara Seaweed chief executive.
Fiona Houston, Mara Seaweed chief executive. Image: Mara Seaweed.

A company which collects and sells wild harvested seaweed from the East Neuk of Fife has collapsed into administration.

A total of seven staff have lost jobs as a result of the collapse of Glenrothes-based Mara Seaweed. A further five are being kept on to assist with the sale of stock.

In 2021, it won £600,000 funding from the Scottish Government to scale up its operation

However administrators said the firm’s collapse was triggered by “severe” working capital issues following the withdrawal of funding for an expansion programme.

When the Scottish Government funding was announced, chief executive Fiona Houston said it would help to secure 10 jobs.

At the time, she said: “This funding will play a significant role in helping us be more energy efficient and meeting that target, while creating jobs.”

Mara Seaweed administration

Administrators Callum Carmichael and Chad Griffin, partners with FRP Advisory, will now market the brand and assets of the business for sale.

Mr Carmichael said: “Mara Seaweed had developed a very high profile and outstanding reputation within the food industry for its innovative approach to harvesting and for the quality of its products.

Fiona Houston, Mara Seaweed chief executive.
Fiona Houston, Mara Seaweed chief executive. Image: Mara Seaweed.

“The administration provides an opportunity for a business operating in the food seasonings sector, or an entrepreneur keen to enter the rapidly growing seaweed seasonings business.

“We would ask interested parties to contact the Edinburgh office of FRP Advisory.”

Support for staff

Mara Seaweed was founded in 2011 as Celtic Spice Company, before rebranding two years later.

Mara Seaweed is sustainably sourced under Crown Estate license from a 20-mile stretch of coastline around the East Neuk of Fife.

The firm processed the seaweed into premium ingredients and seasonings within 24 hours at its Glenrothes facility.

Mara Seaweed products
Mara Seaweed products. Image: Mara Seaweed.

In 2019, the firm was included in Tesco’s incubator programme. It looks to help young, innovative suppliers grow and reach their potential.

The administrators added they will provide every support to the employees. That includes claims to the Redundancy Payments Office for any wages or entitlements due.

More from The Courier

Dunfermline vice-captain Chris Hamilton played the full 90 minutes versus St Pauli. Image: SNS.
Chris Hamilton on importance of keeping Dunfermline loan stars as Pars prepare to 'kick…
McDonald received 12 years at Glasgow High Court.
'Depraved' high-risk child rapist from Forfar jailed for 12 years
Lewis Capaldi at Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee
Lewis Capaldi's Perth and Dunfermline gigs cancelled as star takes break from performing
Fight outside Arbroath McDonald's
Watch mass brawl outside Arbroath McDonald's as police launch probe
Lower College Hall at St Andrews University
Why new study says St Andrews University is best value for money in the…
Smith raped the youngster at the at the sports pavilion on Riverside Drive.
Dundee man raped child at waterfront landmark
Kevin McDonald in action against Celtic. Image: SNS
Kevin McDonald opens up on ‘shocking’ Dundee United outings as ex-Dundee and Scotland star…
Fife SNP MP at centre of 'plot' to oust him will quit at next…
Robin Bell plays the organ at Caird Hall which is celebrating its centenary year this year.
Caird Hall Organ celebrates centenary year
The car on its roof on the A921 between Aberdour and Burntisland.
Car flips in crash on Fife road