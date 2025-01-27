How a Tayport nursery went from surviving to thriving

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Education Schools

How a Tayport nursery went from surviving to thriving

Little Lighthouse Nursery is the new incarnation of Tayport Playgroup following massive transformation.

Happy children at Little Lighthouse Nursery in Tayport. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Happy children at Little Lighthouse Nursery in Tayport. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
By Cheryl Peebles

“2025 is going to be our year,” says Denise Cameron, manager of Little Lighthouse Nursery in Tayport.

Until very recently that optimism was lacking at what was previously known as Tayport Playgroup.

After 40 years of serving Tayport families, the nursery had been told to make a series of improvements or face closure.

When she arrived at the nursery in 2022 Denise knew things had to change.

And change they have. A new name is just the tip of the iceberg.

Nursery manager Denise Cameron reads to Caleb Crosthwaithe, 3, and other kids.  Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Little Lighthouse Nursery has transformed from being rated as weak and adequate by the industry regulator, the Care Inspectorate, to very good and good.

It has “significantly improved” outcomes for its children according to inspectors.

And Denise is delighted.

She says: “We’re really proud to work here and the kids are really happy, you can see that when they come in in the morning.

“In a year, we’ve made a massive turnaround.”

How did Tayport Playgroup become Little Lighthouse Nursery?

So what went wrong at Tayport Playgroup? And how did it make things right?

Tayport Playgroup was previously a playgroup run by parents.

When early learning and childcare provision was expanded across Scotland in August 2021 it got funding from Fife Council to be a provider.

However, the greater emphasis on education and the increased number of hours – 1,140 – children were entitled to presented challenges.

Denise says: “I quickly noticed there were major problems. Things needed to change desperately.

“The difficulty was we weren’t set up to be a nursery

“We were governed as a charity by parents so it was parents basically running a nursery.

Denise and her colleagues at Little Lighthouse Nursery, senior early years practitioner Amber Sidey and early years practitioner Michelle Watson. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“The Care Inspectorate found it wasn’t running very well and we were under a closure order if we didn’t improve.”

Denise was appointed manager in October 2022 and set about making the changes the Care Inspectorate demanded.

“I halved the amount of children allowed to attend. It used to be 40, now it’s 16 to 18. That was in order to provide a really good, flexible family service.

“We now have a whole new staff team. We have employed people that are highly qualified, which was no easy task because we were termed still as a playgroup.

“We’re also a pack away setting and that has it’s challenges.”

Without its own premises, the nursery must stow away its equipment and resources in the Gregory Hall at the end of each day.

“Within the space of nine months we managed to get our [Care Inspectorate] grades from two, which was very poor, to a five.

‘We had to change in order to survive’

“We are really proud of that.”

Denise is a qualified social worker and her fellow staff members are both qualified early years practitioners, one with a background in teaching. The nursery also has its own cook.

“We have a good, multidisciplinary team mix of professionals so we can look at different things the children need.

“Every single staff member knows every family and child inside out.

“Because we are small we can get out and about in the community. So the children know the community and the people and organisations in it.

“Everyone knows us walking around, who we are and what we do.”

With its long association with Tayport, she says it is a shame the playgroup is no more.

Early years practitioner Michelle Watson plays with Bobbie Bruhn, 3, Zana Johnston, 3, and Harris Morran, 3. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“The playgroup ran for 40 years and was a huge thing for the community. The girls that work with me went to it themselves.

“But we had to change in order to survive.”

The nursery announced its new name two weeks ago.

“Changing the name was a milestone for us,” says Denise.

“The name Tayport Playgroup didn’t represent the work that we do and the service we offer.

“We are a fully-fledged nursery.

Why the Little Lighthouse Nursery?

“But new people coming into the community didn’t even look at us for early years education because we sounded like a toddle group.

“With the reputation we had from the earlier inspection we were looking at a really low number of children that were going to be coming in.

“Luckily, we pulled that back and we are up to full capacity.”

Denise wants the community to know that despite the new name, the nursery retains Tayport Playgroup’s ethos and place at the heart of the community.

“We chose the lighthouse as our name because we do a sponsored walk to the lighthouse every year to raise funds.

“We’ve done that for years.

“So the name represents the achievement of the children in keeping us going.”

More from Schools

Glenrothes High.
All schools closed in Tayside, Fife and Stirling during Storm Eowyn
4
Fife school violence is increasing say unions
Fife teachers' plea to parents over rising violence, mental health and budget cut fears
Happy children at Little Lighthouse Nursery in Tayport. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
School lunch menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife, Perth and Kinross and Stirling - updated…
5
Kirkon of Largo Primary is to be mothballed.
Fife primary school mothballed with immediate effect
Luisa Izzi who hopes to give her kids dumb phones instead of smartphones
The St Andrews mums choosing 'dumbphones' over smartphones as their children start secondary school
Happy children at Little Lighthouse Nursery in Tayport. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Stirling High School goes 'zero tolerance' on mobile phones
3
Happy children at Little Lighthouse Nursery in Tayport. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Drone footage and pics inside £66.5m Monifieth learning campus due for completion this July
3
Happy children at Little Lighthouse Nursery in Tayport. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
This year's Dundee school holiday calendar
Kirkon of Largo Primary is to be mothballed.
Century-old Fife primary school to be mothballed in January
All schools will close in Fife if the strikes go ahead
Two Kirkcaldy primary schools could see catchment areas re-zoned amid housebuilding plan

Conversation