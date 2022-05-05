REVIEW: Events give Kyiv opera’s Carmen extra poignancy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
REVIEW: Events give Kyiv opera's Carmen extra poignancy

By Stephen Fraser
May 5 2022, 4.00pm Updated: May 5 2022, 4.27pm
Carmen is a passionate tale.
Carmen is a passionate tale.

It is unusual, to say the least, to lead discussion of an operatic performance by reference to current events.

On this occasion, however, that is essential. Ellen Kent has been bringing companies from Eastern Europe to tour the UK for many years.

The present visit began in January and ends this Sunday.

From the opera house in Kyiv

It is impossible to imagine the stress under which these Ukrainian singers and orchestra from the opera house at Kyiv have been living, far from home while their families are in constant danger as parts of their country are obliterated by the Russian attacks.

The Perth Concert Hall, hosting the company for the first time on Wednesday, was crowded, and enthusiastic from the start.

At the end of the evening the Ukrainian flag was produced on stage, and the company struck up with a highly emotional rendering of their national anthem as the audience stood and cheered.

This was an entirely appropriate way to end a performance that showed these artists at their best.

The Cigarette Girls scene in Carmen.

The impressive permanent set was effective at representing the streetscape of Seville at the start and the bull-ring at the end.

It was less appropriate for the central inn and mountain scenes, but the performers worked well to make those effective.  The chorus sang and danced with plenty of spirit.

The orchestra began the evening playing the prelude at an impressive speed, which was repeated in the final act.

The woodwind solos in the various interludes were also beautifully played.

One of the best orchestras

This was one of the best orchestras these tours have presented.

The excellent conductor, Vasyl Vasylenko, has toured here before, but his biography – now based in Kyiv, previously trained in Lviv, with periods in Odessa and even Donbass in the Donetsk region, cannot previously have had such impact on the audience.

The Carmen, Katerina Timbaliuk, was touring the UK for the first time. She comes from the opera house at Odessa and made an extremely effective interpreter.

An elegant Carmen

She is slender and elegant, and a very good actor, really one of the best players of the part we have seen.

The only deficiency was perhaps the lack of a vibrant chest register for the scenes of seduction and fortune-telling.

But it had been held in reserve, and was highly dramatic as she taunted Don José in the finale.

The scene outside the bullring in Carmen.

Her two friends, Frasquita and Mercedes, were also played by newcomers, with vivid interpretations from Anastasiia Blokha and Liudmila Revutscaia.

The other principals were familiar from previous tours. Alyona Kistenyova, also based in Odessa, made a full-voiced and unusually dramatic Micaëla.

The toreador, Escamillo, was played by the Moldovan baritone Petru Racovita.

He is a veteran of these tours and has been seen in the part for the best part of twenty years. He is unusually tall and elegant, which makes him able to dominate the stage in his famous entrance song.

His voice does not have the beautiful smooth delivery of previous years, but he still projects well. The Don José produced much effectively dramatic singing at the tragic climax.

