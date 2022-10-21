Woman To Woman bound for Perth show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Four of the UK’s most celebrated female voices are set to join in harmony at Perth Concert Hall.

Eighties stars Judie Tzuke and Julia Fordham and 90s chart-topper Beverley Craven released their collaborative Woman To Woman album in 2018.

A successful run of shows led to this year’s Live Concert LP, and now the icons are playing their first gigs since the pandemic – with Sunday being their only Scottish date.

The trio, who recently released new track Humankind to support Greenpeace UK and the Wildlife Aid Foundation, are being joined on tour by Brit-nominated songbird Rumer.

London-born Judie, 66, says it was Beverley who suggested tweaking the line-up.

“It’s four of us and it’s great – we’ve got all of us to support each other,” she adds.

“I love Rumer’s voice and all our voices blend very well together. The first time we all got together it was just the three of us and we weren’t really sure how it was all going to work, but it was quite magical – it’s the same again this time.”

The trio barely knew each other when they formed but have become firm friends.

“We’ve had so many similar and quite unique experiences in our lives as lead singers in bands,” says Judie. “We instantly found ourselves very connected.”

Perth Concert Hall, Sunday October 23.

horsecross.co.uk