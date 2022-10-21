Woman To Woman bound for Perth show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Woman To Woman bound for Perth show

By Andrew Welsh
October 21 2022, 8.00am
Julia Fordham, Rumer, Judie Tzuke and Beverley Craven perform Woman To Woman.
Julia Fordham, Rumer, Judie Tzuke and Beverley Craven perform Woman To Woman.

Four of the UK’s most celebrated female voices are set to join in harmony at Perth Concert Hall.

Eighties stars Judie Tzuke and Julia Fordham and 90s chart-topper Beverley Craven released their collaborative Woman To Woman album in 2018.

A successful run of shows led to this year’s Live Concert LP, and now the icons are playing their first gigs since the pandemic – with Sunday being their only Scottish date.

The trio, who recently released new track Humankind to support Greenpeace UK and the Wildlife Aid Foundation, are being joined on tour by Brit-nominated songbird Rumer.

London-born Judie, 66, says it was Beverley who suggested tweaking the line-up.

“It’s four of us and it’s great – we’ve got all of us to support each other,” she adds.

“I love Rumer’s voice and all our voices blend very well together. The first time we all got together it was just the three of us and we weren’t really sure how it was all going to work, but it was quite magical – it’s the same again this time.”

The trio barely knew each other when they formed but have become firm friends.

“We’ve had so many similar and quite unique experiences in our lives as lead singers in bands,” says Judie. “We instantly found ourselves very connected.”

Perth Concert Hall, Sunday October 23.

horsecross.co.uk

