TELLYBOX: Excellent drama from The English (no, not those English…)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

TELLYBOX: Excellent drama from The English (no, not those English…)

By David Pollock
December 17 2022, 10.00am
Emily Blunt as Cornelia Locke in The English.
Emily Blunt as Cornelia Locke in The English.

This was the week The English came to an end. No, not the English national team’s exit of the World Cup at the hands of an excellent French squad (which inspired far fewer ‘Kane Unable’ headlines than it really should have).

The sixth and final episode of Hugo Blick’s drama series The English (BBC Two) aired on terrestrial TV on Thursday.

A modern masterpiece

Thankfully it stuck the landing to stand as a modern masterpiece of Western storytelling, in an era when the genre might have nothing left to say.

If you haven’t seen it, watch it before you read any further.

Although the whole series was on iPlayer since the beginning, many viewers stuck with watching it week by week.

Although how they managed seven days between episodes is a mystery. This saga of America at the end of the 19th Century still flew by when gobbled up as a continuous, five-hour film experience.

Chaske Spencer as,Eli Whipp in The English.

Over those hours, viewers enjoyed the developing friendship and romance between Emily Blunt’s genteel English Lady Cornelia Locke, learning to shoot, kill and trust no-one as she heads north to find the man responsible for the death of her son, and Chaske Spencer’s Pawnee scout Wounded Wolf – now American soldier Eli Whipp – looking to retire on land he feels he’s owed.

Along the way is a grotesquery of outlandish villains, including Ciaran Hinds’ brutal mercenary hotelier Richard M. Watts and a kindly Native American couple whose only viable trade in this hard land is bushwhacking.

Nichola McAuliffe’s Black-Eyed Mog was terrifying – scalped, eyelidless and filled with sadistic hate.

Sublime villain

Worst of all was Rafe Spall’s David Melmont, whose connection to both Locke and Whipp’s past was sinister and tragic in equal measure.

He was a sublime villain, a crooked Cockney wheeler-dealer given free reign to indulge his most sadistic desires in this virgin land, where a gun, a desire to make money and the will to be more savage than anyone else equals success.

Rafe Spall as David Melmont.

Against the gorgeous expanse of the Midwestern plains and Federico Jusid’s epic, romantic old Hollywood music score, Blick crafted a story which reinforced and subverted all that’s great about the genre.

Amid all the gunfights and tough talk, the worst and most brutal excesses of colonialism and commerce were laid bare.

Yet at heart this story was strikingly human, and the tragic inevitability of Cornelia and Eli’s fate brought hankies out across the land.

The final scene reminded of the ending of David Lean’s Doctor Zhivago, to which The English deserved comparison – the story of a country’s history condensed into a single love story.

Litvinenko dramatisation

Meanwhile the first episode of Litvinenko (STV, ITVX) was essential for other reasons, as a primer to the UK’s own recent history.

Playing out as a murder investigation where nobody’s actually died – not until the episode’s end, at least – it told of the fatal poisoning with polonium of Russian dissident Alexander Litvinenko in central London in 2006.

Marina Litvinenko, wife of Alexander Litvinenko, who was assassinated by the Russian government in 2006.

Despite initial reservations about his Russian accent, David Tennant was excellent as the title character, telling his story to Mark Bonnar and Neil Maskell’s intrigued if nonplussed coppers.

“I do not have time to take time, this is problem,” he says, fading fast but determined. “If I not explain this, nobody will.”

This dramatised testimonial is well-deserved.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Sir Elton John will headline Glastonbury 2023 (Suzan Moore/PA)
From Rihanna to Eurovision: What to expect from the world of music in 2023
Harry told CBS of a ‘betrayal’ by Buckingham Palace (Andy Commins/PA)
Harry tells TV interviewer he wants his father and brother back
Kym Marsh was the 10th celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing (Prima UK/Nicky Johnston/PA)
Kym Marsh: There were times on Strictly when my anxiety threatened to take hold
Sarah Lancashire as Sergeant Catherine Cawood in the hit BBC show Happy Valley (Matt Squire/PA)
Happy Valley final series impresses with ‘powerhouse’ performances and writing
Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner in hospital after ‘weather related accident’ (Ian West/PA)
Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner in hospital after ‘weather-related accident’
The Rovers Return, Coronation Street (Peter Byrne/PA)
New year on Corrie to bring shock, danger and a killer who has the…
Chris Kamara (PA)
Chris Kamara unmasked on new series of ITV1’s The Masked Singer
Anita Pointer of The Pointer Sisters has died (Phil McCarten/AP)
Pointer Sisters singer Anita dies aged 74
James Norton (Danny Lawson/PA)
James Norton hails Happy Valley as ‘revolutionary’ ahead of show’s return
Holly Hagan has announced she is pregnant with her first child (Ian West/PA)
Former Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan announces pregnancy

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril

Editor's Picks

Most Commented