East Fife’s match versus Stranraer in League Two OFF due to a frozen pitch

East Fife’s match versus Stranraer has been postponed following a pitch inspection.

It emerged on Friday evening that the League Two match was in doubt after a cold weather snap hit Scotland this week.

A frozen pitch means that Grieg McDonald’s side will now host Stranraer at a later date.

The pitch was assessed at 9.15am and was deemed unplayable by the SPFL.

East Fife tweeted that it will “advise fans of the rearranged date in due course”.