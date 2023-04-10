After nearly 50 years, Foster and Allen are still making music together

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

After nearly 50 years, Foster and Allen are still making music together

Stalwart Irish duo Foster and Allen have been entertaining us for nearly half a century. As they look forward to that milestone, and a hit career, they head for Scotland on tour.

By David Pollock
Long time entertainers Foster and Allen.
Long time entertainers Foster and Allen.

“We’re not friends as such, but we’re not enemies either,” jokes Mick Foster, half of the superstar Irish folk duo Foster and Allen, of his musical partner Tony Allen.

“We grew up twenty miles apart, so going back to the ‘50s and early ‘60s, 20 miles might as well have been 2000 miles.

“Plus he loves Gaelic football and I love hurling, with the result we would never even meet at a match.

“We had a few racehorses over the years, though, so we met at race meetings.

Never argued

“About 12 years ago he moved up to Northern Ireland, so we used to be a half an hour apart, but now we’re three hours apart. There’s definitely no chance of going out for a drink or a meal.”

Foster and Allen have been pleasing the crowds for decades.

For all that, though, the pair have never had an argument since they founded the duo in 1975, or during their pre-fame friendship going back to 1967.

Their 1983 single Maggie was an international hit, and they’ve recorded nearly 50 albums in their career. As recently as 2018’s Putting on the Style, they were still in the UK top 30 album chart.

Meeting Jimmy Shand

“The highlight of my music career, though, was meeting and getting to play with Jimmy Shand,” says Foster. “I listened to him since I was five or six, on my grandmother’s wind-up gramophone on the old 78 records.”

Dundee’s most famous musician made a big impression. “He was the nicest man you’ve ever met in your life. If someone like him doesn’t let it go to his head, there’s very little point a lad like me letting it go to mine.”

Foster is now 75, Allen 71, and Foster’s wife Moira is their bandleader. The couple live in the remote countryside between Dublin and Sligo (“you wouldn’t find me with a helicopter,” says Foster), and he’s mucking out the horses when I call.

Lighter schedule

The band used to tour regularly to Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, America and Canada, but now their schedule is lighter – just one month in Ireland and one covering Scotland and the north of England.

“The crowds aren’t as big as they used to be all through the ‘90s, when we were on Top of the Pops and stuff like that,” he says.

“Now they’re roughly 400 people in smaller theatres, and it’s lovely, because there could be two or three generations of the one family there.

Foster and Allen are aiming for the 50 year milestone.

“Granny came, then she brought the kids when they were bigger, and now they’re bringing their kids.”

It’s been 48 years since Foster and Allen got together, and their 50th is a milestone to aim for.

“The plan, unless one of us kicks the bucket in the meantime, is to hopefully get to 50,” says Foster, laughing again.

“(After that) I’d say we keep going until one of us kicks the bucket, then the other fella will have one great year and that will be the end of it.

“Whichever dies first, the other has to put up a cardboard cut-out onstage and do one more circuit.”

Foster and  Allen play the Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, Wednesday April12; Howden Park, Livingston, Thursday April 13; Webster Memorial Theatre, Arbroath, Saturday  April 15; Whitehall Theatre, Dundee, Wednesday April 26. www.fosterandallen.ie

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Entertainment

Abba have paid tribute to the ‘musical brilliance’ of their long-standing guitarist, Lasse Wellander, following his death at the age of 70 (PA)
Abba hail ‘musical brilliance’ of long-serving guitarist Lasse Wellander
Steven and his family celebrate after he won £500. Image: ITV
St Andrews man's shock after winning £500 on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
A photo of Livingston Designer Outlet
7 reasons to feel like a VIP at designer outlet
Paul O’Grady (Doug Peters/PA)
Paul O’Grady remembered as a ‘force for good’ by famous friends
Alison Hammond (Ian West/PA)
Alison Hammond apologises over comments about singing in theatres
Malcolm Prince and Paul O’Grady (Emilie Sandy Photography/PA)
Paul O’Grady’s long-time producer pays tribute on Easter broadcast
Kimberly Walsh (Ian West/PA)
Kimberley Walsh says Girls Aloud bandmates are ‘as tight as we’ve ever been’
Sir David Attenborough pictured as he introduces the Wild Isles series at dawn at Old Harry’s Rocks (BBC/Silverback Films/Chris Howard)
Fairy-like sea slugs to feature in final episode of Wild Isles
The Venny, The Jumps by Mary Redmond. Image: Paul Reid.
Hospitalfield and DCA slam ‘false and harmful’ claims by Glasgow artist as copyright row…
Paul O’Grady at Battersea Cats and Dogs Home with Peggy a Newfoundland.
PAUL WHITELAW: The enduring charm of Paul O'Grady

Most Read

1
Snake found on Broughty Ferry Beach
Huge 10ft long python found on Broughty Ferry beach
2
Fire engines on Earn Crescent on Monday.
Large emergency response at Dundee flats for second day leaves neighbours concerned
3
Glenconnor Drive, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Busy Dundee road closed after two-vehicle crash near newsagent
4
The A92 near Lochgelly.
Police officer taken to hospital and man charged after Fife crash
5
Iain Kinnear, Wholesale Manager at Kenway Tyres. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Disposable vapes damage tyres and cost Dundee drivers hundreds of pounds
6
Two bashed up cars and police officers at the scene of the crash on Blackness Avenue in Dundee.
Man, 27, arrested after car hits parked vehicles in Dundee
7
Emergency services at the scene on Saturday night. Image Stuart Cowper.
Man, 18, charged and 17-year-old released after death in Perth
8
Police ‘seize luxury campervan from Fife home of Nicola Sturgeon’s mother-in-law’
9
Thilina Rajapadhiranalage car was damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Dundee residents fear someone ‘could have been killed’ after driver fled scene of four-car…
10
The Broxden Roundabout.
Perth drivers face Easter Monday traffic delays

More from The Courier

Callum Hendry. Image: Shutterstock.
Ex-St Johnstone star Callum Hendry scores double, misses penalty and gets booked during five-minute…
Dundee skipper Ryan Sweeney takes on Raith Rovers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's home clash with Raith Rovers is must-win
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Drug-driver and abusive ex
(L to R): Ilmari Niskanen, Jamie McGrath and Fletcher celebrate United's win. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: Pressure on Dundee United was massive - now they've given themselves a…
Jack and Mary Watt with granddaughter Katy.
Mary Watt obituary: Granddaughter’s tribute to ‘compassionate’ former Ninewells midwife and Angus health visitor
Dundee could be in the running for an investment zone. Image: Forth Ports.
Could Dundee be set to get a major economic boost from an investment zone?
Black and white photo of three men in Victorian clothes on the deck of the SS Californian in Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee ship's Titanic connection could be a major money-spinner for the city
The fire took place at Carnoustie Beach Park on the seafront. Image: Google Street VIew.
Boy, 14, charged after fire on Carnoustie beachfront
council construction workers in Dundee are to strike
Dundee Council construction services to resume as strike suspended
Charles and Camilla wave to photographers
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: King Charles' coronation is a circus none of us can afford

Editor's Picks

Most Commented