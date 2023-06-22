Fans baffled as Dundee Big Weekend hoardings appear at Glastonbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Fans baffled as Dundee Big Weekend hoardings appear at Glastonbury

Radio 1 DJ Greg James has joked about the posters on Twitter.

By Ben MacDonald

Fans have been left baffled after hoardings from Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee appeared at Glastonbury.

Revellers have been making their way onto Worthy Farm since Wednesday before acts like Guns N’ Roses and Elton John perform this weekend.

One reveller, Bradley Harris, posted on Twitter after finding hoardings carrying posters from Big Weekend in the iconic Glastonbury Festival site.

‘Didn’t realise Glastonbury was in Dundee’

The posters show the line-up for Big Weekend – which took place at Camperdown Park in May – along with the faces of several Radio 1 DJs, including Greg James.

Bradley, a reporter for Channel 5 News, posted: “Whoever supplies these fences at festivals is doing very well.

“Didn’t realise Glastonbury was in Dundee.”

The tweet was picked up by James, who shared the video with his 1.5 million followers and quipped: “Lovely to already be on site.”

The video has since been viewed tens of thousands of times.

One fan replied suggesting the festival should be renamed “Gregstonbury”.

Another posted: “Looks like the fences at Glastonbury appear to be having a bit of an identity crisis.”

It is unclear why the hoardings have appeared at Glastonbury but the festival’s organisers have been contacted for comment.

Several Big Weekend acts heading for Glastonbury

It comes after Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi prepared for his return to performing at Glastonbury by playing a round of golf at the Old Course in St Andrews on Wednesday.

But the star found himself red-faced after a wayward shot hit a passing car.

A number of other acts who performed at Big Weekend in Dundee will take to the stage at Glastonbury.

That includes Royal Blood, whose outburst to fans at Camperdown went viral.

Becky Hill, Tom Grennan and Pale Waves are among other acts who featured in Dundee playing this weekend.

