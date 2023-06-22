Fans baffled as Dundee Big Weekend hoardings appear at Glastonbury

Fans have been left baffled after hoardings from Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee appeared at Glastonbury.

Revellers have been making their way onto Worthy Farm since Wednesday before acts like Guns N’ Roses and Elton John perform this weekend.

One reveller, Bradley Harris, posted on Twitter after finding hoardings carrying posters from Big Weekend in the iconic Glastonbury Festival site.

‘Didn’t realise Glastonbury was in Dundee’

The posters show the line-up for Big Weekend – which took place at Camperdown Park in May – along with the faces of several Radio 1 DJs, including Greg James.

Bradley, a reporter for Channel 5 News, posted: “Whoever supplies these fences at festivals is doing very well.

“Didn’t realise Glastonbury was in Dundee.”

The tweet was picked up by James, who shared the video with his 1.5 million followers and quipped: “Lovely to already be on site.”

The video has since been viewed tens of thousands of times.

One fan replied suggesting the festival should be renamed “Gregstonbury”.

Another posted: “Looks like the fences at Glastonbury appear to be having a bit of an identity crisis.”

It is unclear why the hoardings have appeared at Glastonbury but the festival’s organisers have been contacted for comment.

Several Big Weekend acts heading for Glastonbury

It comes after Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi prepared for his return to performing at Glastonbury by playing a round of golf at the Old Course in St Andrews on Wednesday.

But the star found himself red-faced after a wayward shot hit a passing car.

A number of other acts who performed at Big Weekend in Dundee will take to the stage at Glastonbury.

That includes Royal Blood, whose outburst to fans at Camperdown went viral.

Becky Hill, Tom Grennan and Pale Waves are among other acts who featured in Dundee playing this weekend.