Art Night kicks off in Dundee with sparkling VIP launch at Courier offices

The contemporary art festival will take place outside of London for the first time on Saturday.

By Rebecca Baird
Art Night artistic director Helen Nisbet was excited to get the festivities off the ground at the Courier offices. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Art Night has landed here in Dundee, with a VIP event launching the festival at the Courier offices this evening.

Ahead of the contemporary art festival taking over the city on Saturday night, director Helen Nisbet told the 100-strong gathering of her love of Dundee and her excitement about the packed programme of events set to spring up from Stobswell to the West End.

“The thing I love most about this city is the people,” she said.

“When I was coming here to suss out if it was possible to do Art Night in this city, I met a few people to see whether it was something they thought we could do together. And everybody, from the big institutions like V&A and DCA, down to artist-led spaces, just had a resounding ‘yes’.

“The silvery Tay is in all of our dreams and I’m excited for people to come to this heavenly city.”

Philippine Nguyen, left, helped found Art Night in a kitchen with her friends. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

This weekend will mark the first time Art Night has taken place outside of London.

For co-founder Philippine Nguyen, who started Art Night eight years ago in a kitchen with her friends, the launch in the Courier’s Meadowside office was an exciting moment.

“When we started Art Night, we were very young,” she laughs. “We couldn’t have really imagined that eight years later it would have become a national festival, and that it would be taking place in Dundee, which is such an incredible city.”

Dundee ‘small city where big things happen’

DCA director and Art Night local partner Beth Bates welcomed the recognition of the City as Discovery as a natural venue for Art Night, saying: “Art Night represents the standing that Dundee has in the art world, and the fact this city recognises that art and culture are massive attractions to people coming here.

“We’re really good at collaboration, so despite the fact we’re a really small city, we can make really brilliant, big things happen here.

“People here are very determined, very inspired – and they absolutely know how to have a good time.

Art Night co-founder Philippine Nguyen, DCA director Beth Bates, Art Night artistic director  Helen Nisbet, DC Thomson director Ben Gray and V&A director Leonie were all in attendance at the launch. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

“Dundee is the perfect size to have something like Art Night,” she added. “Because you can walk from one side of the city where the commissions are being held, on the Perth Road, all the way to Baxter Park in about 40 minutes.”

A free, ticketless festival, Art Night is designed to be wandered around, happened upon and accessible to all.

It will offer sound installations in Baxter Park Pavilion, a free night of live music at the Keiller Centre, a travelling performance piece by commissioned artist Saoirse Amira Anis, art in wheelie bins and more.

Art Night unknown future makes for ‘special’ Dundee festival

As the DC Thomson Meadowside building was lit up in rainbow lights to celebrate Pride Month, the reception was attended by the cream of Dundee’s art scene, including V&A director Leonie Bell and DCA director Beth Bates.

Canapes, fizz and beverages made for a festive atmosphere – and marked the culmination of much hard work by artists and organisers alike.

Artists, organisers and staff enjoy the launch of Art Night Dundee. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.

Helen added: “Everybody’s been working really hard. The challenge of fundraising  to have Art Night in Dundee has been, without hyperbole, the hardest thing I’ve ever done.

“We don’t know the future of Art Night, but that’s what makes moments like this one so special.”

Art Night will take place across Dundee on Saturday June 24 2023. For more information, or to see the map of events, please visit the festival’s website

