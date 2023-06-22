Dundee University graduations 2023: Best pictures from day three

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee University graduations 2023: Best pictures from day three

Students from the Schools of Business and Art and Design celebrated at the Caird Hall on Thursday.

Group of graduates with a Masters in Architecture. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Ben MacDonald

Dundee University students have gathered to celebrate their academic success on the third day of the 2023 graduation ceremonies.

Among the students receiving their awards during Thursday’s ceremonies were graduates from the School of Business and the School of Art and Design.

During the morning’s service, the School of Business’ postgraduate students received their awards.

In the afternoon, the School’s undergraduates were honoured, alongside those from the School of Art and Design.

After the services, graduates took the opportunity to celebrate with friends, family and former classmates with photos and drinks at City Square.

The Courier was there to bring you the best pictures from the celebrations.

Thilini Pathiraja (30) and husband Chamod Madhusankha. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Opeyemi Abayomi, Victoria Agbools, Fehintolo Adediji and Opepemi Sogbaike. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Joyana Dhariath (23) from Glasgow with family graduating in International Finance. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Gayasha Ilanoage (31) graduating Masters Accountancy from Sri Lanka with husband Dumindu. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Ifedilichukwu Solomon Chukwunedu, Babetunde A Eyinfunjowo, Abebowale B Adeleye and Ekeme E Emekmech graduating in Master of Science. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Erin Whamond (21) from Arbroath with parents. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dilhani De Silva from Sri Lanka with husband and friend graduating in Accountancy & Finance. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
A very proud graduate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Smiles and happiness all around. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Graduates taking a selfie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
A proud graduate holds their graduation scroll. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Friends and family take photos to celebrate the day. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Chathuri (29), Helanka (34) and Anjal (37) from Sri Lanka. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Procession leaves Caird Hall as the morning graduations finish. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
View of graduates and families meeting outside the Caird Hall. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Checking out the days pics. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Time to take a selfie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Proud graduates and families. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Smiling for the camera. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
(Left) Chidubem Egbosi (32) with baby Ethan and Jennifer Mwocha (31) with Baby Sunshine from Nigeria. Graduating in MSc Digital & Social Media Marketing and MSc International Business Marketing & Human Resources. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Proud graduates embrace family and friends. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Tope Abdul-Kareem (43) and Anyaku Alicho Onyebuchi (37) from Nigeria Graduating in International Business Marketing and International Business Marketing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Thushara (37) from Sri Lanka proudly holds scroll. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Linzhi Gui (27) from China graduating in International Business and Human Resources. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Rajwinder Kawi (32) from India. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Graduates and families meeting outside the Caird Hall as the morning graduations finishes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Afternoon graduates for Dundee University.  Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Nathan Dudley (21) graduates in Product Design. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Buisness Management graduates Megan Stapleton (22) and Daisy Low (21) Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fun, laughter and smiles all round as the graduates make their way into the city square. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Robbie Steggles (26) graduates with a masters in Architecture, celebrates with mum and dad Michelle and Stevie Ross. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Family shots. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Very smiley graduates. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Graduates celebrate with a hug. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
The High School of Dundee Pipe Band play them out. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Ieva Pilelyte (22) graduates in Business Economics and Marketing, with Patricia Debembe (22) Nicola Macfarlane (22) Atiya Rubbani (23) and Julie Bezdekova (22) who graduate in Business Management. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Fun and laughter all day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Cameron Ross (23) graduates in Business Management and celebrates with girlfriend Asma Rao. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Leo Lincoln (24) graduates in Illustration and celebrates with brother Robin Leyden, sister Kerry Leyden, friend Nicole Cunningham and brother Christopher Leyden. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Cameron D Watson (25)  graduates in Product Design and celebrates with sister Megan, mum Linda, Dad Dougie and sister Poppy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Rhea Work (23) graduates in Graphics with Cairistiona Cockburn (23) who graduates in Fine Art. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

