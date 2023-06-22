Dundee Dundee University graduations 2023: Best pictures from day three Students from the Schools of Business and Art and Design celebrated at the Caird Hall on Thursday. Group of graduates with a Masters in Architecture. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson By Ben MacDonald Share Dundee University graduations 2023: Best pictures from day three Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/4500151/dundee-university-graduations-2023-pictures-third-day/ Copy Link Dundee University students have gathered to celebrate their academic success on the third day of the 2023 graduation ceremonies. Among the students receiving their awards during Thursday’s ceremonies were graduates from the School of Business and the School of Art and Design. During the morning’s service, the School of Business’ postgraduate students received their awards. In the afternoon, the School’s undergraduates were honoured, alongside those from the School of Art and Design. After the services, graduates took the opportunity to celebrate with friends, family and former classmates with photos and drinks at City Square. The Courier was there to bring you the best pictures from the celebrations. Thilini Pathiraja (30) and husband Chamod Madhusankha. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Opeyemi Abayomi, Victoria Agbools, Fehintolo Adediji and Opepemi Sogbaike. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Joyana Dhariath (23) from Glasgow with family graduating in International Finance. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Gayasha Ilanoage (31) graduating Masters Accountancy from Sri Lanka with husband Dumindu. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Ifedilichukwu Solomon Chukwunedu, Babetunde A Eyinfunjowo, Abebowale B Adeleye and Ekeme E Emekmech graduating in Master of Science. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Erin Whamond (21) from Arbroath with parents. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Dilhani De Silva from Sri Lanka with husband and friend graduating in Accountancy & Finance. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. A very proud graduate. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Smiles and happiness all around. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Graduates taking a selfie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. A proud graduate holds their graduation scroll. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Friends and family take photos to celebrate the day. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Chathuri (29), Helanka (34) and Anjal (37) from Sri Lanka. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Procession leaves Caird Hall as the morning graduations finish. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. View of graduates and families meeting outside the Caird Hall. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Checking out the days pics. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Time to take a selfie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Proud graduates and families. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Smiling for the camera. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. (Left) Chidubem Egbosi (32) with baby Ethan and Jennifer Mwocha (31) with Baby Sunshine from Nigeria. Graduating in MSc Digital & Social Media Marketing and MSc International Business Marketing & Human Resources. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Proud graduates embrace family and friends. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Tope Abdul-Kareem (43) and Anyaku Alicho Onyebuchi (37) from Nigeria Graduating in International Business Marketing and International Business Marketing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Thushara (37) from Sri Lanka proudly holds scroll. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Linzhi Gui (27) from China graduating in International Business and Human Resources. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Rajwinder Kawi (32) from India. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Graduates and families meeting outside the Caird Hall as the morning graduations finishes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Afternoon graduates for Dundee University. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Nathan Dudley (21) graduates in Product Design. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Buisness Management graduates Megan Stapleton (22) and Daisy Low (21) Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Fun, laughter and smiles all round as the graduates make their way into the city square. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Robbie Steggles (26) graduates with a masters in Architecture, celebrates with mum and dad Michelle and Stevie Ross. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Family shots. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Very smiley graduates. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Graduates celebrate with a hug. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson The High School of Dundee Pipe Band play them out. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Ieva Pilelyte (22) graduates in Business Economics and Marketing, with Patricia Debembe (22) Nicola Macfarlane (22) Atiya Rubbani (23) and Julie Bezdekova (22) who graduate in Business Management. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Fun and laughter all day. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Cameron Ross (23) graduates in Business Management and celebrates with girlfriend Asma Rao. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Leo Lincoln (24) graduates in Illustration and celebrates with brother Robin Leyden, sister Kerry Leyden, friend Nicole Cunningham and brother Christopher Leyden. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Cameron D Watson (25) graduates in Product Design and celebrates with sister Megan, mum Linda, Dad Dougie and sister Poppy. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Rhea Work (23) graduates in Graphics with Cairistiona Cockburn (23) who graduates in Fine Art. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson