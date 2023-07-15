Comedy duo feature alongside Ricky Gervais and showcase ‘Dundee humour’ in new BBC film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comedy duo feature alongside Ricky Gervais and showcase ‘Dundee humour’ in new BBC film

A failing family funeral home is at the centre of Book of Jam's new film, A Better Place.

Jacob Topen and Ibrahim Clayton make up Book of Jam. Image: Book of Jam.
By Rebecca Baird

“Everything is funny,” pronounces Dundee-born comedian Jacob Topen.

“There’s nothing that can’t be funny. It’s just that if lots of people find it funny, then it’s good.”

Jacob is one half of comedy duo Book of Jam, whose new short film A Better Place recently aired on BBC3 and BBC Scotland, alongside shorts by big names including Trainspotting’s Mark Bonnar and acclaimed comic Ricky Gervais, whose film 7 Minutes is his first BBC project in over 10 years.

A class clown since his days at Longforgan Primary School, when his supportive headteacher Ms Reid “let me perform my skits in front of the whole school instead of doing maths”, seeing his name alongside that of one of his heroes is a pinch-me moment for 26-year-old Jacob.

Ricky Gervais has contributed a film to the BBC series of shorts. Image: Shutterstock.

“Ricky Gervais is a hero, it’s crazy to go from watching The Office growing up to being anywhere near his name,” he gushes. “My feet haven’t really touched the ground.”

Along with his partner in crime Ibrahim Clayton, from Birmingham, Jacob created the 13-minute film, in which he plays funeral director Archie as he tries to save the ailing family business – A Better Place Funeral home – in the wake of his father’s death.

With the help of his sister Moira (the mortuary make up artist, played by fellow Dundonian Darcy Montagu) and hearse-driving Cousin Ron (Clayton), Archie decides to put on an ‘open day’ to save the business, complete with a bouncy castle and ‘coffin rides’.

Creator’s granddad inspired morbid tale

For Jacob, the morbid subject matter was ripe for the Book of Jam treatment.

“I wouldn’t say death in itself is particularly hilarious, but with this story we felt that we had a funny situation surrounding a death,” he smiles.

“It’s that strange, unspoken thing that everyone is intrigued by – how to deal with that stage of life. And as Book of Jam, we thought we could find the humour in this story.”

“To most people, it’s very taboo to go anywhere near a dead person, yet we’ve got characters leaving their sandwiches on cadavers.”

Darcy Montagu takes a coffin for a ride with co-stars and Book of Jam founders Ibrahim Clayton and Jacob Topen. Image: Book of Jam.

Throughout the film, Archie and Moira’s dad lies dead in a chest freezer labelled ‘Dad’ at the top of the stairs – which Archie chats to as he tried to ‘undertake’ his new role as head of the family.

And Jacob reveals that his late grandfather actually inspired much of the story, and Jacob’s own fascination with death.

“My granddad had a great sense of humour and would tell all these stories about walking through Balgay cemetery when he was young,” recalls Jacob.

“There’s one story I can remember where he was walking through the cemetery at night and he heard footsteps behind him.

Jonathan Watson plays Archie’s late father in A Better Place. Image: Book of Jam.

“So he started walking faster and then he heard them walking faster as well, and so he got really scared because it was super dark. But it turned out it was the belt on his raincoat banging against his wellies!

“He actually passed away while we started writing this,” he reveals. “And so a lot of the dialogue, especially Archie speaking to his dad, came from that time.

“We really care about what feels the most truthful and how characters will actually speak to one another, even when one is dead in a large chest freezer.”

A Better Place to show off east coast wit

The film takes place in the fictional village of ‘Kincully’, which Jacob reveals is based on a mash-up of Pittenweem, Broughty Ferry and his hometown of Longforgan.

And although the Better Place house itself is in Glasgow’s Southside, the exterior shots were all filmed in Bo’ness, as it was important to Jacob to have an ‘east coast’ feel about the film.

In particular, he wanted to use A  Better Place to showcase the “warmer” east coast humour in contrast to the Glaswegian sensibility which often flies the flag for Scotland in wider comedy circles.

“It’s sort of a warmer sense of humour here,” he observes. “It could be to do with how much sunnier it is on the east coast of Dundee, in comparison to the sort of dreich, Glasgow humour. That’s a little bit more depressing, a little darker.”

Jacob Topen and Ibrahim Clayton as Archie and Cousin Ron in A Better Place. Image: Book of Jam.

Referring to another of his idols, he adds: “Famously, Robin Williams would come to Dundee and spend time in the pubs in the Hilltown, and find these characters that are so unique to Dundee. And he’d take that away with him to inspire him.

“It’s hard to put your finger on what’s different about Dundee humour compared to Glasgow, besides it being that it’s got a bit more of a positive tune to it.

“It raises you up rather than bringing you down.”

A Better Place is streaming now on BBC iPlayer.

