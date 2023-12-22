Celebs at Christmas: Fife foodie Nick Kwek reveals family’s ‘Chinese takeaway approach’ to a festive feast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Celebs at Christmas: Fife foodie Nick Kwek reveals family’s ‘Chinese takeaway approach’ to a festive feast

The BBC presenter grew up surrounded by food on 'Kwekmas' as his parents owned Leslie takeaway Wok and Spice. Rebecca Baird reports.
Rebecca Baird
Merry Kwekmas: Nick Kwek with his dad George and sisters Caroline and Natalie by their dad's Christmas tree in Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
For BBC foodie presenter and host of Discovering The World’s Table, Nick Kwek, Christmas is – unsurprisingly – all about food.

“We grew up with so much food around us all the time – like, quite gluttonous,” explains Fife ambassador Nick, 34.

His parents owned the Rickshaw in Leslie, and his father, George, used to run the Wok and Spice, a Chinese-Malaysian takeaway in St Monans.

In fact, he reveals, the opening montage of his BBC programme shows a clip of his late mum serving Christmas dinner to the staff at the Rickshaw.

And with the Wok and Spice right next door to the house where he grew up, Nick can’t remember a time when he wasn’t being fed.

Nick and George Kwek at the Wok and Spice in St Monans Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Because mum and dad worked in the trade, there’d always be loads of food and we’d constantly be making stuff out of the leftovers,” he recalls.

“At Christmas – or as we call it in our house, Kwekmas – my dad used to buy the biggest turkey he could find  and we’d eat it for days and days after.”

Turkey chow mein, anyone?

Perhaps a common experience for the average Scottish family – but these were no commonplace turkey pieces, Nick insists.

“Because my dad’s a chef, he’d make it into delicious things. He’d make a turkey chow mein, take the turkey and fry it with noodles and soy, and garlic or chilli. And we’d have turkey curry with rice.

“You knew that you were on day seven of eating turkey when the curry was made,” he adds brightly, “because curry was originally intended to mask meat going off!”

Nick as a child with his big sisters Caroline and Natalie, enjoying a family Christmas dinner – featuring deep fried ‘roasted’ potatoes. Image: Supplied.
Festive fun, featuring Nick’s dad George, left. Image: Supplied.

A huge fan of a traditional Christmas dinner – “one of my favourite foods in the whole world is a roast potato” – Nick admits his dad’s Eastern cooking techniques didn’t always impress the Scottish side of the family on the big day.

“Because my dad is from the East, he didn’t really have experience cooking roast turkey and the trimmings. And what I found funny was that instead of roasting potatoes, he would deep fry them.

“Just like he’d do prawn crackers or spare ribs or banana fritters in the takeaway. So it was funny to see his Chinese takeaway approach to cooking Christmas dinner, which raised the eyebrows considerably of my mum’s relatives, who were all from Fife.

“Dad would say: ‘Don’t ask, just eat!’”

‘If you don’t serve prawn cocktail, we’re not coming’

This Christmas, Nick and his wife Andrea will be hosting the Kweks – George and his girlfriend, plus Nick’s sister Caroline and Natalie and their families – for the first time in their new home, over in East Lothian.

Nick is doing all the cooking – including “canapes, turkey, stuffing, oven-roasted carrots, Brussels sprouts with chestnuts, cranberries, fresh sage and toasted almond flakes, roast potatoes – done in goose fat, not deep fried – chipolatas, parsnip puffs” and something called a chestnut patty.

And to say he is nervous would be an understatement.

Nick is always nervous when it comes to cooking Christmas dinner for his chef dad, George. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“Oh I am 100% under pressure,” he says, at his customary million miles per hour.

“It’s not just my dad – my sister Natalie owns a wildly successful cafe and bakery (The Haven) and Caroline is a food influencer (The Ultimate Feeder) so the heat is on!

“We’re already having arguments over WhatsApp about what I’m going to be doing. And Caroline said: ‘If you don’t serve prawn cocktail, we’re not coming!’

“This is how strongly the Kweks feel about food. With us, it’s all about the food – we don’t care about anything else.”

So will he be serving the prawn cocktail?

“Oh yes, the classic 1970s kind out of crystal glasses. Because why not?”

Nick Kwek presents Discovering The World’s Table, available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

