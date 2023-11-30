TV presenter Nick Kwek’s passion for food began in his parents’ St Monans takeaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TV presenter Nick Kwek’s passion for food began in his parents’ St Monans takeaway

Now a BBC presenter with his own show, Fife foodie Nick Kwek never imagined that he would end up watching himself on the telly.

By Joanna Bremner
TV presenter Nick Kwek outside the takeaway his parents ran when he was growing up in Fife.
Nick Kwek outside the takeaway his parents ran when he was growing up in Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A passion for food which was born in a Fife takeaway has sent Nick Kwek all around the world tasting different cuisine.

Nick’s first taste of the fiery delights of Asian cuisine was being perched on the countertop watching his parents tossing food in the wok.

“I remember as a toddler sitting on the end of the bunkers in the kitchen,” Nick says, “Just watching these like high flames come out the woks.

“I was always just surrounded by food, the smells of food.

“My whole family is obsessed with food.

“My dad has raised us with a slogan that we basically we live to eat, not eat to live.”

Nick Kwek, 34, and dad, George Kwek, 72, at the Wok &amp; Spice Takeaway in St Monans, which George used to run.
Nick Kwek, 34, and dad, George Kwek, 72, at the Wok & Spice Takeaway in St Monans, which George used to run. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The Chinese-Malaysian takeaway was right next-door to his parents’ home, meaning he was never far from the kitchen.

Nick’s parents ran the Rickshaw in Leslie, and then the Wok & Spice in St Monans, which still has the same name.

George outside the Rickshaw takeaway which they opened in the 1980s.
George Kwek, Nick’s father, outside the Rickshaw takeaway which they opened in the 1980s. Image: Nick Kwek.

“My early memories of working in the kitchen, I was terrified of the deep fat fryer,” Nick recalls with a laugh.

“I kept worrying – what will happen if my fingers go into the burning oil? And what if this banana fritter explodes in my face?

“I distinctly remember de-shelling and de-veining prawns and learning to do that at such a young age.

“That’s quite a fiddly thing to do at age 11.

“You get the raw king prawns, their whiskers, their pincers and all their legs. I remember how cold my hands were and how sharp the prawns were.”

Nick would also help out wherever he could, mopping the floor and bagging the prawn crackers.

‘Mind-blowing’ to have his own BBC show

Now, a few years on, and growing up with the food industry on your literal doorstep has clearly made an impact on Nick.

The 34-year-old Fifer has his own show with the BBC, where he travels around tasting what different countries have to offer.

He recalls: “When I was growing up, on my dad’s days off, we’d watch travel food shows together.

“Rick Stein, Keith Floyd, Nigel Slater, Nigella Lawson, Jamie Oliver…

“My dad would always say, ‘why don’t you go do something like that?’ I remember saying ‘I’d love to’.

“Now to actually be doing that? It’s mind-blowing.”

Foodie and TV Presenter, Nick Kwek with his dad, George Kwek at St Mona Harbour, Fife.
Foodie and TV Presenter, Nick Kwek with his dad, George Kwek at St Mona Harbour, Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

When Nick and his dad sat around the TV to watch his first episode air, Nick said it didn’t feel real.

“I couldn’t quite believe what was happening,” he says.

“I was sat with my family watching it live on the TV, going – ‘oh my goodness, that’s me‘.

“That’s really me on the TV, talking food, eating food, talking about food. And, most excitingly, meeting the people making the food and meeting these chefs in far-flung geography.

“It’s such a privilege to be able to do that. I do pinch myself some times, thinking ‘I can’t believe this is happening’.”

‘It’s had a fundamental impact on how I feel about, see, eat and cook food’

Growing up around Asian cuisine has also impacted Nick’s palate.

“It’s had a fundamental impact on how I feel about, see, eat and cook food,” he says.

“Eating exotic foods and hot curry growing up means I love chilli and spices – and incorporate chilli flakes, chilli oil and sauce in a lot of my day-to-day meals. Sesame oil, soy sauce, oyster sauce, fish sauce, rice wine and sambal are cupboard staples.”

A standard meal out for the Kweks, with lots of different foods on the table. Image: Nick Kwek.

Nick adds: “Because of my parents cooking and the Asian dishes we’d have, I also grew up eating meat off the bone, and chicken skin was never discarded in our house – and the bones are used for stock or to make congee – a morning rice dish.

“Nothing goes to waste in the Kwek households. We were encouraged to try everything growing up so there isn’t anything I don’t eat – I love all food!

“Overall I think my heritage and upbringing has made me more adventurous, curious and fascinated about food.”

Fife’s Nick Kwek has done the hard yards

And it’s thanks to the years working in the takeaway kitchen in Fife that Nick is able to understand the chefs he meets all around the world.

“What was really great about that experience was seeing what it’s actually like to graft and work hard in the kitchen,” he says.

“I think that’s really crucial, because then when we go to film with chefs, I feel like I can relate to them on another level because I’ve experienced [it] myself.

“When we’re out filming, we’re careful not to disturb them. And I can tell before the producers or directors can when we need to get out of the kitchen because the chef’s going to kick off, or whatever.”

Nick Kwek interviewing Ceylan Ertörer Diaz Leon, at HUS Wines, her winery in Urla, Turkey.
Nick Kwek interviewing Ceylan Ertörer Diaz Leon, at HUS Wines, her winery in Urla, Turkey. Image: Nick Kwek.

Nick has travelled to Turkey for the TV show, experiencing the mix of cultural influences there.

He can can only hint at what is coming next.

“The wheels are in motion for places quite far away,” Nick says.

“All I’ll say is – we’re looking East.”

You can watch Discovering the World’s Table on BBC iPlayer.

