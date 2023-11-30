Angus Council to buy Brechin private housing to re-home Storm Babet victims

Angus Council could buy private properties in Brechin to turn them into council houses for victims of Storm Babet.

The authority has already re-housed hundreds of people forced from their homes during last month’s devastating storm.

The River Street area where the South Esk burst its banks was particularly badly affected.

Earlier this month, Angus Council revealed around 70 people had still not been able to return home.

It said work was ongoing to find them temporary or permanent alternative accommodation.

But a senior official revealed they have still not been able to find suitable properties for around 15 people.

The council may now have to turn to the private housing market.

Single-level shortage

Housing service leader Catherine Johnson told communities councillors there was a shortage of single-level accommodation.

And she said some families had gone to other parts of Angus just to get settled after the disaster on the night of October 19.

“It is a mix, some want to remain in Brechin and some are happy to move elsewhere, particularly if that provides an accommodation option quicker,” she said.

“Where we need to potentially add to our stock is for people where the need is a bit more complex, particularly people who need ground-floor accommodation and we don’t have that within our stock.

“The majority of these people require to be in Brechin because of particular support needs or other vulnerabilities.

“Where we will be adding to our stock, that will be about us purchasing from the open market.

“But it will be about us providing a social-rented property rather than a private-rented one.”

Ms Johnson told Brechin councillor Jill Scott: “There are around 15 people we have not been able to match to accommodation.

“It may be that we do not need to make an open market acquisition for all of those people.

“We are working with housing association partners and there are other options within our own stock.”

However, there was a warning that if funds are used to buy off-the-shelf it could have a knock-on effect on future build projects.

Angus has already boosted its council stock with a similar approach in other areas.

As part of the council’s storm response, a dedicated housing recovery team has already helped more than 306 households.

It has included providing information, advice and practical support in relation to a wide range of impacts caused by Storm Babet.