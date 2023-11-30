Angus Council to buy Brechin private housing to re-home Storm Babet victims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus Council to buy Brechin private housing to re-home Storm Babet victims

Council chiefs say they have been unable to find accommodation for some folk forced from their homes last month.

By Graham Brown
Houses in Brechin are flooded
Flooded homes in Brechin during Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid

Angus Council could buy private properties in Brechin to turn them into council houses for victims of Storm Babet.

The authority has already re-housed hundreds of people forced from their homes during last month’s devastating storm.

The River Street area where the South Esk burst its banks was particularly badly affected.

Laura Demontis and her sons were rescued from their home in Brechin.
Residents evacuated from their Brechin home during Storm Babet. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

Earlier this month, Angus Council revealed around 70 people had still not been able to return home.

It said work was ongoing to find them temporary or permanent alternative accommodation.

But a senior official revealed they have still not been able to find suitable properties for around 15 people.

The council may now have to turn to the private housing market.

Single-level shortage

Housing service leader Catherine Johnson told communities councillors there was a shortage of single-level accommodation.

And she said some families had gone to other parts of Angus just to get settled after the disaster on the night of October 19.

“It is a mix, some want to remain in Brechin and some are happy to move elsewhere, particularly if that provides an accommodation option quicker,” she said.

“Where we need to potentially add to our stock is for people where the need is a bit more complex, particularly people who need ground-floor accommodation and we don’t have that within our stock.

“The majority of these people require to be in Brechin because of particular support needs or other vulnerabilities.

“Where we will be adding to our stock, that will be about us purchasing from the open market.

“But it will be about us providing a social-rented property rather than a private-rented one.”

River Street Brechin after Storm Babet.
The scene in River Street Brechin after the South Esk burst its banks. Image: Paul Reid

Ms Johnson told Brechin councillor Jill Scott: “There are around 15 people we have not been able to match to accommodation.

“It may be that we do not need to make an open market acquisition for all of those people.

“We are working with housing association partners and there are other options within our own stock.”

However, there was a warning that if funds are used to buy off-the-shelf it could have a knock-on effect on future build projects.

Angus has already boosted its council stock with a similar approach in other areas.

As part of the council’s storm response, a dedicated housing recovery team has already helped more than 306 households.

It has included providing information, advice and practical support in relation to a wide range of impacts caused by Storm Babet.

