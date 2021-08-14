Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, August 14th 2021
Entertainment / Culture

NORMAN WATSON: Gambrell antiques collection was a crowd pleaser

By Norman Watson
August 14 2021, 3.00pm
Antiques: Scottish armorial jug, circa 1300
Antiques: Scottish armorial jug, circa 1300.

A wonderful collection of fine art and antiques was established by the American department store heiress and philanthropist Sarah Belk Gambrell, who died last year at the age of 102.

Her renowned collection was placed with Doyle of New York. Asian ceramics will be sold next month and paintings in October.

European antiques

First up, however, was European ceramics, with one of the highlights being a tiny (just 1½ inches high) c1750 Bristol porcelain cream boat, which sold for a five-times estimate £34,500.

Gambrell’s collection included nine examples from the West Pans factory, near Musselburgh.

West Pans was Scotland’s only 18th century porcelain manufactory. It was founded in 1764 by William Littler, who had previously run the Longton Hall Pottery in Staffordshire.

Gambrell antiques

It produced a wide range of tablewares and figures until 1777. These are often characterised by distinctively bright cobalt blue decoration.

The top seller of Gambrell’s Scottish collection was a West Pans porcelain blue ground armorial cream-jug.

Circa 1765-70, unmarked and four inches high, the jug had a sparrow beak spout and loop handle, with its coat-of-arms painted in iron red.

Porcelain from China

The paucity of early Scottish armorial porcelain can be explained. The vast majority was made in China.

It has been estimated that 4000 full services, often with hundreds of pieces, were made for Britain alone in the years to  1820 – drawings of coats-of-arms sent to the Far East with the orders.

The Doyle sale saw the jug selling for a mid-estimate $1764, about £1300.

A blue ground West Pans vase took $945, a leaf-shaped stand $1260, a two-handled tureen £1890 and an armorial inkwell a double estimate $4095.

But four others from this rare group failed to sell.

