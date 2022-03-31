Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Mis(sing) Information: 7 things to know about the latest Perth art exhibition

In partnership with Culture Perth and Kinross
March 31 2022, 11.20am
Latest Perth art show called Mis(sing) Information

You can now visit Perth Museum and Art Gallery’s latest exhibition Mis(sing) Information. Before you go, here’s a closer look at the thought-provoking show curated by Dundee-based artist Saoirse Amira Anis.

The exhibition is a long-overdue showcase of Black artists at the museum. In her own words, Saoirse shares seven things you should know about it and why you should visit.

Dundee-based artist Saoirse Amira Anis has curated Mis(sing) Information.

1. This is the first time Perth Museum and Art Gallery has commissioned Black artists.

In a move inspired by the spotlight that 2020’s events shone on cultural institutions for their lack of diversity, this is – shockingly – the first time Perth Museum and Art Gallery has commissioned the works of Black artists. The four artists in the show are Natasha Ruwona, Tako Taal, Nkem Okwechime and Tayo Adekunle, all of whom are making great waves in the Scottish art world at present.

We would love for you to join us in a celebration of the artists’ cultures, whilst also exploring oppressive histories of colonialism and imperialism.

2. The title of the show refers to the existence of stolen objects in many Western museum collections.

Many of these objects have been removed, often by force or without consent, from their cultures of origin. These objects are frequently presented in a way that does not provide the full context or perspectives of the cultures from which they originate – missing information. Also, the truth of how these objects were originally acquired is usually disguised – misinformation.

Yemoja by Tayo Adekunle.

3. The Mis(sing) Information exhibition features films, text, screen-prints and photography.

It is vibrant and striking, and the art is exceptional! The works consider how Black African and Scottish identities are wrongly considered to be mutually exclusive, criticise the objectification of the Black female body and explore ways to heal from trauma. Gloriously, they also celebrate the unending beauty of different Black and African cultures.

4. It’s welcoming and also invites deeper reflection.

We hope to have created a welcoming space for visitors to enjoy the artworks whilst also provoking deeper reflection about the wider themes and questions they evoke. The gallery is very bright and engaging whilst also encouraging visitors to acknowledge Britain’s role in these histories of oppression.

5. Mis(sing) Information is a call to acknowledge the colonial origins of museum objects.

Mis(sing) Information proposes a future in which the people of the African diaspora have agency over how their own stories are told in museums and galleries. It is also an overt and conscious call for the colonial origins of museum objects to be acknowledged, and for stolen objects to be returned to their countries of origin wherever applicable.

Mis(sing) Information at Perth Museum and Art Gallery

6. This is a space in the Perth art scene for Black artists to tell their own stories.

The exhibition provides a much-needed and long overdue space for Black artists to tell their own stories. It is always beautiful to see the way traditions and cultures endure through generations and it’s an honour to shine a light on the cultures of these four artists in the heart of Perth.

7. You can take a bit of the show home with you!

Perth College graduate Nkem Okwechime is selling some M.R.L.C (his clothing brand) t-shirts in the museum shop.

Lastly – this show is filled with love and passion, and we hope you can share this with us!

Mis(sing) Information is now open at Perth Museum and Art Gallery until 19th June. Admission is by donation.

