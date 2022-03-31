[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

You can now visit Perth Museum and Art Gallery’s latest exhibition Mis(sing) Information. Before you go, here’s a closer look at the thought-provoking show curated by Dundee-based artist Saoirse Amira Anis.

About partnership content Some Courier online content is funded by outside parties. The revenue from this helps to sustain our independent news gathering. You will always know if you are reading paid-for material as it will be clearly labelled as “Partnership” on the site and on social media channels, This can take two different forms. “Presented by” This means the content has been paid for and produced by the named advertiser. “In partnership with” This means the content has been paid for and approved by the named advertiser but written and edited by our own commercial content team.

The exhibition is a long-overdue showcase of Black artists at the museum. In her own words, Saoirse shares seven things you should know about it and why you should visit.

1. This is the first time Perth Museum and Art Gallery has commissioned Black artists.

In a move inspired by the spotlight that 2020’s events shone on cultural institutions for their lack of diversity, this is – shockingly – the first time Perth Museum and Art Gallery has commissioned the works of Black artists. The four artists in the show are Natasha Ruwona, Tako Taal, Nkem Okwechime and Tayo Adekunle, all of whom are making great waves in the Scottish art world at present.

We would love for you to join us in a celebration of the artists’ cultures, whilst also exploring oppressive histories of colonialism and imperialism.

2. The title of the show refers to the existence of stolen objects in many Western museum collections.

Many of these objects have been removed, often by force or without consent, from their cultures of origin. These objects are frequently presented in a way that does not provide the full context or perspectives of the cultures from which they originate – missing information. Also, the truth of how these objects were originally acquired is usually disguised – misinformation.

3. The Mis(sing) Information exhibition features films, text, screen-prints and photography.

It is vibrant and striking, and the art is exceptional! The works consider how Black African and Scottish identities are wrongly considered to be mutually exclusive, criticise the objectification of the Black female body and explore ways to heal from trauma. Gloriously, they also celebrate the unending beauty of different Black and African cultures.

4. It’s welcoming and also invites deeper reflection.

We hope to have created a welcoming space for visitors to enjoy the artworks whilst also provoking deeper reflection about the wider themes and questions they evoke. The gallery is very bright and engaging whilst also encouraging visitors to acknowledge Britain’s role in these histories of oppression.

5. Mis(sing) Information is a call to acknowledge the colonial origins of museum objects.

Mis(sing) Information proposes a future in which the people of the African diaspora have agency over how their own stories are told in museums and galleries. It is also an overt and conscious call for the colonial origins of museum objects to be acknowledged, and for stolen objects to be returned to their countries of origin wherever applicable.

6. This is a space in the Perth art scene for Black artists to tell their own stories.

The exhibition provides a much-needed and long overdue space for Black artists to tell their own stories. It is always beautiful to see the way traditions and cultures endure through generations and it’s an honour to shine a light on the cultures of these four artists in the heart of Perth.

7. You can take a bit of the show home with you!

Perth College graduate Nkem Okwechime is selling some M.R.L.C (his clothing brand) t-shirts in the museum shop.

Lastly – this show is filled with love and passion, and we hope you can share this with us!

Mis(sing) Information is now open at Perth Museum and Art Gallery until 19th June. Admission is by donation.