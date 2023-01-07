Pillagers of Scotland’s east coast: How The Greatest Viking legacy of late-author Desmond Seward lives on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Culture

Pillagers of Scotland’s east coast: How The Greatest Viking legacy of late-author Desmond Seward lives on

By Michael Alexander
January 7 2023, 6.45am
Desmond Seward. Image: Birlinn
Desmond Seward. Image: Birlinn

He was one of Britain’s best known popular historians.

But despite the death of Desmond Seward aged 86 in April 2022, the last book he wrote before his passing continues to be of interest, and surely found its way into many a Christmas stocking over the festive season.

What’s the book about?

The Greatest Viking: The Life of Olav Haraldsson, tells the true story of a ruthless Viking warrior who named his most prized battle weapon after the Norse goddess of death.

Olav Haraldsson and his mercenaries wrought terror and destruction from the Baltic to Galicia in the early 11th century.

The Greatest Viking. Image: Birlinn

Thousands were put to the sword, enslaved or ransomed.

In England, Canterbury was sacked, its archbishop murdered and London Bridge pulled down.

The loot amassed from years of plunder helped Olav win the throne of Norway, and a century after his death he was proclaimed ‘Eternal King’ and has been a national hero there ever since.

Conversion to Christianity

Despite his bloodthirsty beginnings, Olav converted to Christianity and, in a personal vendetta against the old Norse gods, made Norway Christian too, thereby changing irrevocably the Viking world he was born into.

In Scotland, he is known for forcing the population of Orkney to convert to Christianity.

Told with reference to Norse sagas, early chronicles and the work of modern scholars, Desmond Seward’s book paints an intensely vivid and colourful portrait of the life and times of arguably the greatest Viking of them all.

“This is the life of a Viking hero who became Norges evige Konge, ‘Eternal King of Norway’,” wrote Seward.

“He was Olav Haraldsson, who reigned at the beginning of the first millennium, and we know more about him than about any other Viking.

“For Norwegians, he haunts their landscape, even more  important to them than Arthur is to the British.

“But unlike Britain’s ‘once and future king’ he really existed, and like Arthur and Excalibur his story begins with a sword, taken from a burial mound instead of a stone.

“Unlike Arthur, his life was ended by an axe that became his symbol.”

21st century interest

Seward explained how each year Haraldsson’s shrine at Nidaros attracts more and more pilgrims.

Part of his spell lies in the contrast between his lie as a peculiarly ferocious Viking and as the man who made Norway Christian.

Demon haunted and god haunted, he emerges from the company of Odin and Thor into the High Middle Ages – the world of illuminated manuscripts, Romanesque sculpture and Gregorian chant.

“When a very young man he was dramatically successful in raids along the Baltic, in France and Spain, above all in England,” said Seward.

“Yet he also doomed the Viking way of life to extinction by ensuring that Norway abandoned its ancient gods.

“What is seldom taken into account is how strong was the hold of the old pagan deities on the Norse people, which makes his achievement in overthrowing them all the more remarkable. Understandably, he made many enemies.”

Legacy of Desmond Seward

Desmond Seward wrote professionally for over 50 years and was the author of over 30 books of history and travel.

Those books ranged from a study of the Hundred Years’ War to a comparative biography of Napoleon and Hitler.

Many have been translated, into 12 languages, including seven into Mandarin.

Desmond Seward. Image: Birlinn

Born in 1935 in Paris where his father was an industrialist – managing director of Timken-Française S.A. – his was an Anglo-Irish family who had been wine merchants at Bordeaux since the 1870s.

It was a background that instilled a lasting love of France and the French.

Seward was a founder of the Association de Lassaye, dedicated to preserving a 15thC château at Lassaye-les-Châteaux in Mayenne owned by French cousins.

He was educated at Ampleforth and St Catharine’s College, Cambridge – where he was an exhibitioner in history.

While believing there is no substitute for a first hand study of primary sources, he was also convinced that readability and accessibility are an essential part of the historical process.

In 1991, in a book of essays on Brooks’s, co-edited with Philip Ziegler, he unveiled the true identity of the model for the great anti-hero Widmerpool in Anthony Powell’s A Dance to The Music of Time.

In 2019 Seward produced what was regarded by some critics as one of his best works, The King Over the Water, a history of the Jacobites.

Where to get The Greatest Viking

The Greatest Viking: The Life of Olav Haraldsson by Desmond Seward, published by Birlinn, is out now priced £22.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Culture

Fife Coastal Path at Pittenweem. Image: Jack Gillon
50 Gems of Fife: Edinburgh man's new book traces history and heritage of Kingdom's…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Pagan Christmas feature Picture shows; Miriam Wolanski, Pagan, aerial performer. na. Supplied by Miriam Wolanski. Credit: Vass Media. Date; 24/10/2019
Paganism in Scotland is growing - is Yule the new (old) Christmas?
Eilidh Mackenzie
Dundee connection: How important is Christmas music to the Gaelic tradition?
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Mark Steel coming to Dundee Picture shows; Mark Steel. Image: Matt Crockett.. na. Supplied by Doug Taylor Date; Unknown
Have I Got News For You regular Mark Steel to bring comedy show to…
Author Lenny Low
Fife author Lenny Low's new book gives the lowdown on 'witches'
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. LG Thomson book launch Picture shows; LG Thomson and artist Eleanor White at the launch of Thomson's book Modernist Dreams, Brutalist Nightmares, at The Ceilidh Place, Ullapool, on December 2 2022. . The Ceilidh Place, Ullapool. Supplied by LG Thomson Date; 02/12/2022
Scottish novelist LG Thomson's new memoir explores sexual abuse and growing up in 'town…
Mark Holden - Highland Glen. Image: Mark Holden
St Andrews gallery hosts work of Scottish impressionistic painter Mark Holden in exhibition
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Mara Menzies top prize Picture shows; Mara Menzies. Image: Ryan Buchanan. . na. Supplied by Birlinn Date; Unknown
Scottish-Kenyan author Mara Menzies scoops top prize for debut novel
A Kath Duncan Arts Quarter has been proposed for Kirkcaldy, with a mural on the side of an abandoned building as a centrepiece.
Kath Duncan: Kirkcaldy arts quarter to pay tribute to unsung Fife political heroine 'airbrushed…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Nothing like a dame feature Picture shows; Alan Steel. The Byre, St Andrews. Supplied by The Byre Theatre Date; 28/11/2022
What's in a dame? Panto actors reveal top tips for managing make-up - and…

Most Read

1
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
2
Carol Knight and her daughter Leah McLaren. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson
Dundee mum demands apology over daughter’s Strep A diagnosis hours after A&E visit
3
Si King and Dave Myers pay Amy Elles of The Harboue Cafe in Elie a visit. Image: South Shore Productions/BBC
5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV…
4
Matthew Knight and his stolen Ford Focus RS. Crail, Fife.
Fife greenkeeper’s car stolen from East Neuk driveway
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Lifelong Dundee fan Brian Thomson has been left outraged after he was forced to sit in a seat smeared with pigeon poo Picture shows; Brian Thomson and the pigeon poo-smeared seats he was asked to sit in at Dens Park. Dens Park, Dundee. Supplied by Brian Thomson and Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Date; 06/01/2023
Angry Dundee fan writes to John Nelms over pigeon poo seat row
6
Emergency services on Princes Street in the aftermath of the alleged assault. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson.
Trio in court accused of stabbing man in attempted murder in Dundee’s Hilltown
7
Emergency services at the bus on Buttars Road, Charleston.
Woman, 85, dies after taking unwell on Dundee bus
8
Courier - Live - Laura Devlin - Rejects Store Bereavement - CR0040487 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: General Locators of Rejects Store in Kirkcaldy with Police in attendance due to closure after a bereavement - Friday 6th January 2023 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy closed after man, 62, dies at shop
9
The Overgate Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Dundee jobs saved as Overgate business bought from administration
10
Perth Leisure Pool has had a bumper year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth reaps rewards from Dundee Olympia closure as leisure pool enjoys bumper year

More from The Courier

Martin Compston as Fulmer in The Rig on Amazon Prime Video.
TELLYBOX: Big cast and big imagination from The Rig
McMann has been part of a solid United defence of late. Image: SNS
Scott McMann hails the 'calming influence' in Dundee United ranks ahead of Rangers test
Ncuti Gatwa stars in the next series of Doctor Who.
PAUL WHITELAW: Some great TV to look forward to in 2023
Mary-Jane's family are making their lists on the year past, and the year ahead. Love is a big feature.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's the annual family stocktake
Cammy Kerr has now played 250 times for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer challenges Cammy Kerr to produce more deadly deliveries after marking…
Gianluca Vialli had a hand in Dundee deal to sign Fabrizio Ravanelli.
Gianluca Vialli: Italian legend’s Dundee friendships ushered in superstar era at Dens
Maheni Arthur.
New Pitlochry Festival Theatre audio production explores black British community's relationship with Covid-19 vaccine
Nature Watch: Arctic visitors that call Fraserburgh home
Post Thumbnail
Pele was good, but he wasn’t a sub lime footballer
Councillor William Robertson by Loch Leven. Image: Kenny Smith/ DCT Thomson
Loch Leven toxic algae problems 'clearly getting worse', says councillor

Editor's Picks

Most Commented