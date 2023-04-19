Shuggie Bain author Douglas Stuart ‘excited’ to visit Dundee library

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shuggie Bain author Douglas Stuart ‘excited’ to visit Dundee library

Scotland is 'only place I don't have to explain the books', says Booker Prize winner.

By Rebecca Baird
Douglas Stuart will sign copies of his latest release, Young Mungo, at Central Library. Image: Clive Smith.
Glaswegian author Douglas Stuart is “really excited” to meet Dundonian fans at an event taking place in the city tomorrow.

The Book Prize winner, who won critical acclaim for his semi-autobiographical novel Shuggie Bain in 2020, will visit Dundee’s Central Library as part of his paperback release tour for his second novel, Young Mungo.

The event, hosted by Waterstones, will mark his first visit to Dundee since the New York-based author rocketed to fame during the pandemic.

Stuart left his native Glasgow as a young textile designer, and went on to have a high-flying career on the New York fashion scene, working for big name brands such as Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein.

But during his commute for 10-hour work days, he wrote snatches of the novel that was to become Shuggie Bain, the story of a working class single mother suffering from addiction in the east end of Glasgow, and her six-year-old son.

It is largely inspired by Stuart’s own mother, who he lost to addiction when he was just 16.

And so bringing the book home to his native Scotland has been an emotional pilgrimage as much as a geographical one.

Douglas Stuart returns to the tenements of Glasgow. Image: BBC.

“Living in New York gave me a little bit of distance, to be able to clarify my thoughts and see things with a little bit of perspective, but it also made me feel incredibly homesick,” reveals the 46-year-old author.

” And so bringing the books home… it’s like the only place in the world where I can talk about my work and I don’t have to explain the work, if you know what I mean?

“It’s really great to win the Booker, but what’s maybe the bigger win for me is how Shuggie and Mungo have been brought home,” he adds.

Young Mungo was ‘wish fulfilment’

Stuart’s second novel, Young Mungo, tells the story of a star-crossed romance between two teenage boys – one Catholic, one Protestant – whose eyes meet across the scheme from their respective tenement windows.

But this too is set in 1980s Glasgow, and as Mungo and James fall in love, they must keep their connection a secret, as to be found out would lead to certain violence.

Where the first book was autobiographical, this one, he admits, was “wish fulfilment”.

“That was something I just didn’t have as a young gay man growing up, that first sort of teenage romance,” reveals Stuart.

“Of course there were queer people living around me, probably in the next tenement. But you couldn’t be visible or known to each other in any way, because it was dangerous.”

Young Mungo by Douglas Stuart. Image: PA.

Now happily married and financially stable, that life of concealment, poverty and scrambling for survival is firmly in the past for Stuart.

But he knows from the response to his novels that for many of his readers, the stories in his books remain relatable.

“I have to say, it’s both good and bad, because so many people relate to the stories and characters in my work.

“One of the things that always strikes me is how many people are going through a tough time themselves, and so find a comfort in my work but also a solidarity.

“And that can be quite heartbreaking.”

Douglas Stuart will be in conversation at The Steps Theatre, Dundee Central Library, on Thursday April 20 at 6.30pm. For more information or to book tickets, see the Waterstones website.

