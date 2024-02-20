Why Dundee delivery driver Paul spends his annual leave singing in care homes for free

Many of the dementia patients Paul Cooney visits don’t recognise their own children – but they often remember the words to the classic songs he sings for them.

That is just one of reasons the Dundee delivery driver spends his free time – and much of his annual leave – performing for free in care homes across Tayside and Fife.

Paul, 61, explains: “I go down to the likes of Alzheimer’s Scotland and when you’re sort of dealing with the service users who have dementia and Alzheimer’s, I try to stimulate them as much as I possibly can

“Some of them don’t recognise their sons or daughters, but they remember every single word to every single song I do.

“My setlist is tailored for them, it’s all songs from 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s, which obviously takes them back to their younger years.”

Sing-along crowd pleasers include the likes of It’s A Long Way To Tipperary, Bye Bye Blackbird, Sweet Caroline, Music Man and Donald, Where’s Your Troosers?

Paul, who is a dad of three and grandad of three, deliberately picks songs that many of the service users grew up listening to.

Loch Lomond is everyone’s favourite, he says.

“I get them involved – that’s what it’s all about.

“That is what makes it so rewarding for me, when you see them singing back.

“I have a bit of a standing joke with some of them, I forget the lyrics to a lot of the songs, so they sort of help me out.”

Paul went from pub gigs to care homes

Paul, who used to perform in pubs across Tayside and Fife with Dundee band Fat Freddy, has always enjoyed singing.

He tends to visit one or two venues each week, including Dundee’s Forebank Care Home, Turriff House Care Home, Oakland Day Centre, Janet Brougham Care Home, Alzheimer’s Scotland Day Centre and Benvie Road Care Home.

He also frequents Lunan Court, and Antiquary Care home in Arbroath, as well as others in Kirriemuir, Forfar, and Glenrothes.

So, how did it all begin?

“In 2014, a friend of mine who runs a care home and she suggested I come in and play a couple of songs on my guitar,” he explains.

“The very first time I did it, I just got such a buzz out of seeing how happy it made the residents and again it is very rewarding.

“I then created my own setlist to cater for the residents

“I played for three years with my guitar, but now I have a mic and speaker which makes it a bit easier.

“I’ve now built up a number of care homes and sheltered housing complexes that I go into often.

“Some started offering me money but I said, ‘No way’.

“I was never getting into it for monetary purposes.”

For many care home residents, Paul is the highlight of their week.

“Many of them say they look forward to me coming in and they’ll always ask me when I’m coming in again,” he says.

“And that is what makes it all the sweeter for me.”

Care home singer Paul Cooney recognised with fund-raising award

Paul is so committed to singing for the older generations, he often eats into his annual leave by taking half-days off work to visit care homes.

Last year, he was recognised by employer Arnold Clark for all the work he does in the community, and presented an award by English TV presenter Stephen Mulhearn.

This came after he raised £2,000 for Maggie’s Centres in Dundee through a JustGiving page on social media, where he shares videos of him singing.

Keen to raise more money for charity, he is currently considering his next venture.

But that won’t be the case for too much longer as he looks to retire in the next two years.

Paul said: “I’m looking to maybe retire in a year or two and that would allow me to spend more time in the care homes.

“It is just a passion of mine

“When I do a show, and I see the joy that it brings to a lot of the residents, that fills me with a lot of joy.

“It is very satisfying and rewarding when I see the difference I have made in their lives.”