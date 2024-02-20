Why Dundee delivery driver Paul spends his annual leave singing in care homes for free

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

Why Dundee delivery driver Paul spends his annual leave singing in care homes for free

Paul Cooney, 61, has been singing to residents in care homes across Tayside and Fife since 2014.

Paul Cooney entertaining residents with songs from the sixties at Orchar Nursing Home in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Paul Cooney entertaining residents with songs from the sixties at Orchar Nursing Home in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

Many of the dementia patients Paul Cooney visits don’t recognise their own children – but they often remember the words to the classic songs he sings for them.

That is just one of reasons the Dundee delivery driver spends his free time – and much of his annual leave – performing for free in care homes across Tayside and Fife.

Paul, 61, explains: “I go down to the likes of Alzheimer’s Scotland and when you’re sort of dealing with the service users who have dementia and Alzheimer’s, I try to stimulate them as much as I possibly can

“Some of them don’t recognise their sons or daughters, but they remember every single word to every single song I do.

“My setlist is tailored for them, it’s all songs from 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s, which obviously takes them back to their younger years.”

Paul’s set list includes a lot of old-time favourites. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Sing-along crowd pleasers include the likes of It’s A Long Way To Tipperary, Bye Bye Blackbird, Sweet Caroline, Music Man and Donald, Where’s Your Troosers?

Paul, who is a dad of three and grandad of three, deliberately picks songs that many of the service users grew up listening to.

Loch Lomond is everyone’s favourite, he says.

“I get them involved – that’s what it’s all about.

“That is what makes it so rewarding for me, when you see them singing back.

“I have a bit of a standing joke with some of them, I forget the lyrics to a lot of the songs, so they sort of help me out.”

Paul went from pub gigs to care homes

Paul, who used to perform in pubs across Tayside and Fife with Dundee band Fat Freddy, has always enjoyed singing.

He tends to visit one or two venues each week, including Dundee’s Forebank Care Home, Turriff House Care Home, Oakland Day Centre, Janet Brougham Care Home, Alzheimer’s Scotland Day Centre and Benvie Road Care Home.

He also frequents Lunan Court, and Antiquary Care home in Arbroath, as well as others in Kirriemuir, Forfar, and Glenrothes.

So, how did it all begin?

“In 2014, a friend of mine who runs a care home and she suggested I come in and play a couple of songs on my guitar,” he explains.

“The very first time I did it, I just got such a buzz out of seeing how happy it made the residents and again it is very rewarding.

“I then created my own setlist to cater for the residents

“I played for three years with my guitar, but now I have a mic and speaker which makes it a bit easier.

“I’ve now built up a number of care homes and sheltered housing complexes that I go into often.

“Some started offering me money but I said, ‘No way’.

“I was never getting into it for monetary purposes.”

For many care home residents, Paul is the highlight of their week.

“Many of them say they look forward to me coming in and they’ll always ask me when I’m coming in again,” he says.

“And that is what makes it all the sweeter for me.”

Care home singer Paul Cooney recognised with fund-raising award

Paul is so committed to singing for the older generations, he often eats into his annual leave by taking half-days off work to visit care homes.

Last year, he was recognised by employer Arnold Clark for all the work he does in the community, and presented an award by English TV presenter Stephen Mulhearn.

This came after he raised £2,000 for Maggie’s Centres in Dundee through a JustGiving page on social media, where he shares videos of him singing.

Keen to raise more money for charity, he is currently considering his next venture.

Residents and staff at Orchar Nursing Home in Broughty Ferry enjoying Paul’s musical entertainment. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

But that won’t be the case for too much longer as he looks to retire in the next two years.

Paul said: “I’m looking to maybe retire in a year or two and that would allow me to spend more time in the care homes.

“It is just a passion of mine

“When I do a show, and I see the joy that it brings to a lot of the residents, that fills me with a lot of joy.

“It is very satisfying and rewarding when I see the difference I have made in their lives.”

