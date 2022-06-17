Frankenstein with a twist comes to Carnegie Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Theatre

Frankenstein with a twist comes to Carnegie Hall

By Andrew Welsh
June 17 2022, 8.42am
Rona Munro's 21st Century feminist take on Mary Shelley's Frankenstein introduces the teenage author as a character.
Visionary author Mary Shelley’s links to Dundee are legendary.

The English novelist famously used her experiences of an extended stay in the city as inspiration for her genre-defining 1818 Gothic yarn Frankenstein, or The Modern Prometheus.

Shelley’s story has been adapted for the big screen countless times, but stage versions have been less common.

Modern version of a classic

That said, they actually date all the way back to a quick-out-the-blocks 1823 London adaptation, almost 80 years before its cinema debut.

A scene from Rona Munro’s stage adaptation of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, visiting Fife next week.

A recent version of the horror classic to make the stage is that by Aberdeen-born writer Rona Munro – first touring the UK in 2019 when it enjoyed a Courier Country opening stint at Perth Theatre.

The 21st Century feminist take on Shelley’s masterpiece introduces Frankenstein’s teenage author as a character, so that audiences can, in Munro’s words, “see some of the emotional journey she went through” to create her story.

Shelley in the story

The intention is to make the one-time prodigy quite literally visible in her own narrative, which is traditionally dominated in others’ hands by the titular young scientist and the sapient, tragic creature he breathed life into.

Munro, 62, says: “What’s really interesting when you read the book is that some of it seems so contemporary, and those are the bits people tend to ignore because they don’t fit with the Hammer Horror view of it.”

  • Frankenstein, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline, June 23-25, onfife.com

