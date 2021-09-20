Tickets available for Scots Language Awards at Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre

After a year of digital, organisers Hands Up For Trad have announced the Scots Language Awards will take to the stage at Dundee’s Gardyne Theatre to celebrate Scots culture and language on Saturday September 25.

Building on Hands Up for Trad’s social media campaign #GiesAScotsPhraseDay on June 4 which saw media, museums and public join in sharing videos of everyone saying their favourite phrases, the Scots Language Awards 2021 will recognise the efforts and work of the people and organisations who all champion Scots’ unique culture, music, and words.

Writer and broadcaster Alistair Heather and social media star Len Pennie will host the evening, which will also be streamed to international audiences, presenting 13 awards including the Janet Paisley Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by Creative Scotland, which this year goes to J. Derrick McClure.

Other categories include Scots Writer of the Year, Scots Performer of the Year and Scots Business of the Year.

Ann Marie Anderson from Shetland ForWirds said: “Shetland ForWirds ir owre da mön dat dir been nominated fir da Project o da Year Award. Wir a peerie group o volunteers dat love promotin wir unique dialect, an wir blyde dat da Shetland tongue is bein noticed bi sae mony. Tanks tae you aa.”

New award

A new award called The Scots Champion Award will be presented to John Hodgart, and performers will include Ellie Beaton, Anna Stewart, Cameron Nixon and Gemma Johnson.

Karen Dick, head of place, partnerships and communities at Creative Scotland said: “Scots Language is an important part of our history and culture with rich oral traditions still very much alive in song, drama and storytelling.

“It’s terrific to see these awards celebrating and showcasing the creativity and excellence of those championing the Scots Language today.

“Huge congratulations J. Derrick McClure, the winner of the Janet Paisley Lifetime Achievement Award which we are pleased to support in recognition of his lifelong commitment to the language.”

Thrilled

Simon Thoumire of organisers Hands Up For Trad said: “I’m thrilled by the growth of our ongoing campaign for Scots Language, to be holding our first live event in Dundee who have supported the campaign from day one, and at the calibre of this year’s brilliant nominees for the 2021’s Scots Language Awards.”

Bruce Eunson of Education Scotland said: “Anither year o brilliant projects, organisations, individuals an mair! Lovely ta hae the chance ta git aabody an aa the important wark thegither in wan room fir a right good fun! Wi sae mony interestin pieces o wark happenin it maks wis at Education Scotland aafil blyde ta be involved an ta sponsor the Young Scriever o the Year agayn.”

Tickets are £11.50 (£9.50 concessions) and available online at gardynetheatre.org.uk/show/the-scots-language-awards