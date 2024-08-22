Rozi Plain recalls Fence Records roots ahead of Tae Sup wi’ a Fifer debut in St Andrews and Crieff

Rozi Plain brings her distinctive, softly mesmerising sounds to the intimate setting of the Byre Theatre in St Andrews on September 14 and Strathearn Arts in Crieff the day after.

But while this will be her first appearance at James Yorkston’s much loved Tae Sup wi’ a Fifer touring music event, Rozi is no stranger to the St Andrews music scene, having forged a deep connection with the area more than a decade ago.

In 2008, Rozi’s musical journey took a significant turn when she signed with the iconic Fence Records, a label based in the East Neuk of Fife.

Known for its DIY ethos and close-knit community, Fence Records has been a launching pad for many indie artists, and Rozi’s experience with the label has had a lasting impact on her career.

“Fence Records put out my first album in 2008,” explains Rozi in conversation with The Courier.

“It was a while ago now, but I remember how it felt like such a significant part of the world to me. We would head up there once or twice a year for the Homegame festivals, and it always felt like a homecoming.”

Fife is an influence for life

That connection to Fife, though it began years ago, still resonates with Rozi today. Last year, when she was touring with her band and had a day off, they visited the East Neuk.

Rozi’s relationship with Fence Records and the broader Scottish music scene began somewhat serendipitously. She and her brother Sam had created a mixtape for the label after discovering a callout on Fence’s website, inviting fans to send in tapes.

“We each put a song of our own on it,” she says. “And then we just sort of stayed in touch. Kenny Anderson [aka King Creosote] and Johnny Lynch [Pictish Trail] came and played in Bristol a couple of times. My brother organised some of those shows.

”That initial connection blossomed into a lasting partnership, with Fence Records releasing her debut album, “Inside Over Here.”

The DIY spirit that Fence Records, and later Lost Map, embodied has been a guiding principle for Rozi throughout her career. This ethos has influenced Rozi’s approach to her own music, instilling in her the confidence to take charge of her creative journey.

But it was also through Fence Records that Rozi first crossed paths with James Yorkston, the host of Tae Sup wi’ a Fifer, and a key figure in the Fife music scene.

Keeping in touch with James Yorkston

“I met James slightly later on,” she says. “We did a couple of tours together, and he’s always been very supportive. One of the first big tours I did was with Johnny Lynch and James, and it was just a great laugh. We toured around the UK for a couple of weeks, and it was brilliant.”

Since then, Rozi and James have stayed in touch, occasionally sharing the stage and always maintaining a mutual respect for each other’s work.

Despite her long-standing connection to the area and its musicians, this September will mark Rozi’s debut at Tae Sup.

For this performance, Rozi will be sharing the bill with Iona Lee, Kris Drever, and, of course, James Yorkston. But unlike the larger, more communal performances she often engages in, this show will see each artist performing solo.

“It’s a different sort of challenge for me,” she admits. “I’ve been touring a lot recently, with This Is The Kit and my own shows, but it’s been a while since I’ve done something entirely on my own.

“I’m starting to work on some new material, so I might try out a couple of new things. It’s exciting, but also nerve-wracking in a different way than playing with a band.”

Rozi Plain has many admirers in music

Over five albums, Rozi’s hypnotic, gently askew songs have taken her from her birthplace of Winchester through the bustling Bristol DIY scene to London’s creative epicentre. As well as Fence, she has released music on Lost Map, and tours the world almost constantly – whether as a solo artist, or as a member of This Is The Kit.

Collaborators and admirers include Hayley Williams from Paramore – with whom she recently toured. Paramore themselves have been touring with Taylor Swift.

Endorsements have also come from Hot Chip’s Alexis Taylor, Deerhoof’s Chris Cohen, Alabaster dePlume and countless others.

Rozi’s latest album Prize was released in 2023 on Memphis Industries and received glowing reviews from the likes of Pitchfork, The Guardian and Uncut.

Rozi sees solo performances as a vital part of her artistic practice, a chance to reconnect with the core of her songs.

But as she prepares to step onto the stage at the Byre Theatre, she’s also looking forward to the camaraderie that comes with performing alongside other artists she doesn’t know as well.

“I think it’s really good to spend an extended amount of time with people you don’t know very well,” she says. “You can find stuff out about yourself through those interactions, almost like you’re seeing your own personality reflected back at you.”

How to get tickets

Tae Sup wi’ a Fifer’s September shows in St Andrews on September 14 and in Crieff on September 15 are preceded by dates in Inverness, Shetland and Peebles. For ticket information go to taesup.co.uk