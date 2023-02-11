Mock The Week’s Gary Delaney bringing his ‘relentless’ one-liners to Dundee theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mock The Week’s Gary Delaney bringing his ‘relentless’ one-liners to Dundee theatre

By Rebecca Baird
February 11 2023, 9.54am
Gary Delaney's Gardyne Theatre show will be his first ever in Dundee. Image: Impatient Productions.
Gary Delaney's Gardyne Theatre show will be his first ever in Dundee. Image: Impatient Productions.

Gary Delaney has been touring up and down the UK for 22 years, but next week his new show Punderland will bring him to Dundee for the very first time.

And the 49-year-old comedian, known for his one-liners on TV’s Mock The Week, is determined to leave the City of Discovery “aching” with laughter.

“You should be laughing more than your muscles are used to,” he says ahead of the sold-out Gardyne Theatre show, which takes place on Saturday February 18.

“If you don’t come out aching from laughter, I’ve not done my job properly.”

Punderland – which has nothing to do with Alice’s Wonderland, beyond a “press shot of me in a Mad Hatter hat” – is Delaney’s “best written” show yet, according to the man himself.

Written in 18 months over “the pando” (as he calls it), he confesses he whittled a “huge lever arch file” of around 6,000 jokes down to a tight 250 for the tour, with some help from his wife and fellow comic Sarah Millican.

Gary Delaney is married to fellow comedian Sarah Millican.

“We will sometimes work out material together, but we’ve got really different styles,” he explains, as the couple’s schnoodle (schnauzer x poodle) woofs away in the background.

“Sarah writes about her life and I basically write literal nonsense. Broadly speaking, the stuff she says is true and mine is made-up!”

Made up or not, the success of Punderland so far has meant that a second Dundee date, on Saturday August 6, has been added to the schedule.

‘One-liners, willy jokes and puns’

“After 22 years travelling the UK, there’s not many places I haven’t been before, so it’s a novelty to come to Dundee,” Delaney says with a hint of pride.

“This tour has got so big that I am now turning up in places where I never really had an audience before.”

Unlike many stand-ups in an increasingly politicised comedy scene, Delaney insists he is “not there to change anyone’s minds or persuade anyone”.

“I just want to make people laugh as much as possible, from the second I get on that stage,” he says, laughing himself.

Gary’s Punderland show is more about puns than Wonderland, he says. Image: Mint of Montrose.

“It’ll be as many one-liners, willy jokes and puns as I can cram into two hours! I try to make it as relentless as possible.”

For Delaney, joke-writing is less about creating a narrative, and more about playing around with words and language.

“I look at language as little mechanical puzzles, like engines that I can pull apart and put back together,” he explains.

“One-liners are usually based on your expectations of language. And the English language in particular is a tremendous mongrel!

“It’s got influences from here, there and everywhere, and everything could mean about five possible things.

“So I’ll try to listen to how people speak, hear the words they choose and see how that can be turned around, and reverse engineer a joke out of that.”

‘Stand on stage and see if they laugh’

Swapping out Wonderland for Oz, he pulls back the curtain entirely to give a working example of his clever writing process.

“We got a dog, and it was my turn to take the dog out,” he begins. “And as I was taking it out, my wife said: ‘Don’t forget poo bags.’ Now, if you were speaking proper English, you’d say ‘don’t forget the poo bags’ – but she dropped the ‘the’.

“But when you say it that way, it starts to sound like it’s a proper noun… so then you’ve got: ‘Don’t forget, Poo Bags,’ which is a very different sentence, and you can reverse that into a joke.

Comedian Gary Delaney.
Comedian Gary Delaney has had to add a second Dundee date to his tour due to demand. Image: Mint of Montrose.

“So I had a joke in my last tour, which was: ‘I went round granddad’s to walk his dog. As I was leaving the house, he said, “Don’t forget Poo Bags” and I was like “Alright gran, you can come as well!”’

“So you can see how that started as a conversation and turned into a joke!”

But a joke, after all, is not only meant to be clever – it’s meant to be funny. And the only way to tell if it’s funny, insists Delaney, is to “stand on stage in front of an audience, and say it, and see if they laugh”.

It sounds nerve-wracking, and in true showbiz spirit, I wish him a broken leg – only to find out he already has one.

“Actually, I broke my ankle – it’s still in a splint now,” he reveals.

“The amount of people who have said ‘break a leg’ to me over the last two months, it’s like: ‘yeah yeah yeah’.”

Oops.

Gary Delaney’s Punderland tour will stop at the Gardyne Theatre in Dundee on February 18 and August 6 2023. Tickets and more information are available from the city box office.

