Last Yard Market before Mother’s Day this weekend at Dundee’s 71 Brewing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Yard Market at Dundee’s 71 Brewing will be back this weekend for the last time before Mother’s Day.

The market, which takes place in the courtyard of the Bellfield Street brewery on the first weekend of every month, brings together local artists and vendors.

For shoppers looking for something a bit different this Mother’s Day, the weekend market is an ideal place to browse wares from independent businesses.

Stine Hope, organiser of The Yard Market, said: “This weekend we will be joined by lots of lovely creatives and makers ranging from jewellery, to candles, to prints, and vintage items.

“We’ll also have food from The Fat Flamingo and Wee Churros.”

The market includes live music, and as always, the 71 Brewing bar is open.

The Yard Market will take place on March 4-5, and is both child and dog-friendly.