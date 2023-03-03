Last Yard Market before Mother’s Day this weekend at Dundee’s 71 Brewing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment What's On

Last Yard Market before Mother’s Day this weekend at Dundee’s 71 Brewing

By Rebecca Baird
March 3 2023, 9.00am
The Yard Market at 71 Brewing takes place on the first weekend of every month. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
The Yard Market at 71 Brewing takes place on the first weekend of every month. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

The Yard Market at Dundee’s 71 Brewing will be back this weekend for the last time before Mother’s Day.

The market, which takes place in the courtyard of the Bellfield Street brewery on the first weekend of every month, brings together local artists and vendors.

For shoppers looking for something a bit different this Mother’s Day, the weekend market is an ideal place to browse wares from independent businesses.

Stine Hope, organiser of The Yard Market, said: “This weekend we will be joined by lots of lovely creatives and makers ranging from jewellery, to candles, to prints, and vintage items.

Visitors enjoy street food at The Yard Market. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

“We’ll also have food from The Fat Flamingo and Wee Churros.”

The market includes live music, and as always, the 71 Brewing bar is open.

The Yard Market will take place on March 4-5, and is both child and dog-friendly.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from What's On

The Yard Market at 71 Brewing takes place on the first weekend of every month. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee's Gallery Q exhibits work of Edinburgh artist Moy Mackay for first time
The Yard Market at 71 Brewing takes place on the first weekend of every month. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Scotland rugby legends Gavin and Scott Hastings to hold 'audience with' in Perth
The Yard Market at 71 Brewing takes place on the first weekend of every month. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Q&A: Singer Georgia Cecile set to bring 'pistachio-flavoured' jazz to Perth Concert Hall
The Yard Market at 71 Brewing takes place on the first weekend of every month. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Nina Persson of The Cardigans 'excited' to be working with Cellardyke musician James Yorkston
The Yard Market at 71 Brewing takes place on the first weekend of every month. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
St Andrews Botanic Garden artist fears that one day some plants might only exist…
The Yard Market at 71 Brewing takes place on the first weekend of every month. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Six Nations: 'Best Scotland have ever played against England,' says legend Scott Hastings ahead…
The Yard Market at 71 Brewing takes place on the first weekend of every month. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Perth-bound cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason saw boom in streams thanks to Netflix series Wednesday
The Yard Market at 71 Brewing takes place on the first weekend of every month. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
REVIEW: Calendar Girls - The Musical was a 'joyous' return for St Andrews Musical…
The Yard Market at 71 Brewing takes place on the first weekend of every month. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
'Nerdy women' celebrated at this year's Dundee Women's Festival
The Yard Market at 71 Brewing takes place on the first weekend of every month. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Tragic Norrie McCathie story at heart of new play about '90s Dunfermline

Most Read

1
The Yard Market at 71 Brewing takes place on the first weekend of every month. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
2
The Yard Market at 71 Brewing takes place on the first weekend of every month. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
3
The Yard Market at 71 Brewing takes place on the first weekend of every month. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
4
The Yard Market at 71 Brewing takes place on the first weekend of every month. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
American fast food chain Popeyes and Costa Coffee drive-thrus planned for Glenrothes
5
The Yard Market at 71 Brewing takes place on the first weekend of every month. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
New images reveal plans for ‘active freeway’ on busy Dundee roads
9
6
The Yard Market at 71 Brewing takes place on the first weekend of every month. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
9
7
The Yard Market at 71 Brewing takes place on the first weekend of every month. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Perth architect, 65, escapes punishment for playground clash with teens who ‘gave as good…
8
The Yard Market at 71 Brewing takes place on the first weekend of every month. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Goodwin in, Asghar out at Utd and dark…
9
The Yard Market at 71 Brewing takes place on the first weekend of every month. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Man missing for 33 years may have been living in Dundee – and was…
10
The Yard Market at 71 Brewing takes place on the first weekend of every month. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed

More from The Courier

The Yard Market at 71 Brewing takes place on the first weekend of every month. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
'Great gift' to receive prestigious RSGS award in Perth, says 'fearless and forthright' BBC…
The Yard Market at 71 Brewing takes place on the first weekend of every month. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Neighbours hit out at Airbnb in Perth residential area
The Yard Market at 71 Brewing takes place on the first weekend of every month. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Comfort Food Friday: Scotch beef popovers that guarantee tang and flavour in every bite
The Yard Market at 71 Brewing takes place on the first weekend of every month. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
GIG GUIDE: A feast for hungry live music fans
The Yard Market at 71 Brewing takes place on the first weekend of every month. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Mary Cassatt, an important Impressionist
The Yard Market at 71 Brewing takes place on the first weekend of every month. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Obituary: Peter Ramsay, Dundee sea captain faced down New York Mafia
The Yard Market at 71 Brewing takes place on the first weekend of every month. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Monifieth dentists scrapping NHS treatment - what to do if you're affected
The Yard Market at 71 Brewing takes place on the first weekend of every month. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Dundee and Fife hit with yellow warning for snow and ice
Eve Muirhead
Perthshire curling star Eve Muirhead to run London Marathon for Doddie Weir foundation
The Yard Market at 71 Brewing takes place on the first weekend of every month. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Former footballer caused Fife dad's death in road crossing tragedy

Editor's Picks

Most Commented