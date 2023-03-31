Beauty and the Beast Easter panto to bring ‘something for everyone’ to Dundee’s Whitehall Theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beauty and the Beast Easter panto to bring ‘something for everyone’ to Dundee’s Whitehall Theatre

Trendy TikTok songs, silly jokes, singing and dancing are all on the cards for panto-goers.

By Rebecca Baird
Beauty and the Beast is coming to the Whitehall Theatre. Image: Charming Entertainment.
Beauty and the Beast is coming to the Whitehall Theatre. Image: Charming Entertainment.

The words ‘Easter’ and ‘pantomime’ don’t often go together. Some might wonder, can you even have an Easter panto?

But the Whitehall Theatre is proving that oh yes you can, with Charming Entertainment’s family-friendly production of Beauty and the Beast coming to Dundee on Thursday April 6.

“We’ve always produced Easter, summer, October and Christmas pantos,” says creative director Troy Harris, 26.

“And everyone’s gone ‘you’re mad for doing that’. But now, you see a lot more companies doing Easter panto – it’s becoming a lot more normal.

“I think because parents have their kids out of school and it’s like ‘what do we do?’ This is the perfect thing just to get away, we transport you into a theatrical world far away.”

The Beauty and the Beast panto cast getting ready to put on a show for Dundee audiences. Image: Charming Entertainment.

The high-energy show, filled with slapstick comedy for the kids, TikTok tunes for too-cool teens and clever quips for grown-ups, will have two performances on the first Thursday of the Easter break – one matinee and one evening show.

“Whether you’re two or 200, you’re going to enjoy the show, there’s definitely something for everyone in there,” Troy adds ahead of the show.

And although the tale of Beauty and the Beast is as old as time, he insists that the Bolton-based production company’s take brings the panto right up to date, with quirky twists for modern audiences.

‘Lots of larger-than-life characters’

“There’s still the elements of the story of Beauty and the Beast,” he explains. “The prince still gets turned into a beast because he’s not very nice, there’s still the enchanted rose, Belle’s still Belle.

“But you then have the dame and the comic, who are basically Mrs Potts and Chip, but they’re not teapots or cutlery. They’re called Louie de la Potte and Delilah de la Potte, and they work for the prince.

“You still have Gaston, and some of the traditional characters from the film and the book, but it’s very much got a panto twist – there’s lots of larger-than-life characters.

“We’ve buried pop songs in there, some songs from TikTok that have been very popular, some musical theatre songs – so it’s like a jukebox musical pantomime.”

For Troy, who has worked his way up from performer and choreographer to creative director of Charming Entertainment over the last four years, panto is less of a seasonal thing and more about spending quality time with loved ones.

“Obviously the world’s been a bit scary at the moment, especially for kids,” he observes.

The panto version of the classic fairytale will replace Mrs Potts and Chip with dame Delilah de la Potte and comic Louie de la Potte. Image: Charming Entertainment.

“They probably hear adults talking about what’s going on. So this is just a nice escape for everyone to get away, have two hours of laughing, having fun and bringing the family together.

“I think that’s what’s really good about panto,” he goes on. “It’s rare you can find something that everybody can watch and enjoy, and I think we’ve really hit the nail on the head with this show.

“It’s a feelgood show, you come out feeling happy and like all your worries have gone away for those two hours.”

Beauty and the Beast Easter panto is showing at Whitehall Theatre, Dundee, on Thursday April 6 at 2pm and 6pm. Standard tickets are £14, concessions £12. Tickets are available from the Whitehall Theatre website.

