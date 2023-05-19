Shona White: Fifer’s ‘gift of a role’ in Gypsy at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shona White: Fifer’s ‘gift of a role’ in Gypsy at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

The Markinch-raised actress play Mama Rose in the revival of the legendary show.

By Michael Alexander
Shona White during rehearsals of Gypsy.
Shona White during rehearsals of Gypsy. Image: Pitlochry Festival Theatre

It is the legendary musical, which follows an overbearing and ambitious mother attempting to break her children into showbusiness.

But as Fife-raised actor Shona White takes on the role of Mama Rose in Gypsy at Pitlochry Festival Theatre, she insists her own parents were the opposite of pushy.

In fact, they tried to put her off showbusiness!

Character ‘ahead of her time’

“Mama Rose is the ultimate pushy stage mum who ultimately wants the best for her girls,” said Shona in an interview with The Courier.

“She’s kind of ahead of her time in the way that she’s striving for female independence in a time when women didn’t really get to live their dream.

Shona White during rehearsals of Gypsy.
Shona White during rehearsals of Gypsy. Image: Pitlochry Festival Theatre

“So she may have had the talent and wanted to perform herself.

“But there was no way she could have done it back when she was a wee girl.

“She’s kind of living vicariously through her daughters and facilitating a career in performance for them and touring with them.

“They tour round the country tirelessly seeking fame and fortune.”

What’s Gypsy about?

Gypsy tells the story of the mother and daughters as they travel along the way with this home made act seeking fame and fortune.

Shona describes Mama Rose as a “force of nature”.

But at the same time her heart is “in the right place”.

Shona White
Shona White. Image: Pitlochry Festival Theatre

“It’s a gift of a role,” she said.

“The people who have come before me – Patti LuPone, Bernadette Peters, Bette Middler who I absolutely adore, Imelda Staunton who I saw play it in London.

“They are all incredibly inspirational. They are big shoes to fill!

“There are no parallels to my parents.

“They were not pushy stage parents at all! They were the opposite!

“But they didn’t put me off. I’m still here!”

Shona’s first ‘rep’ season

Shona, who recently featured in The Courier, is doing a few other things at Pitlochry over the summer as well as Gypsy.

She describes it as a “proper rep season” with a company of actors in multiple productions.

She’s playing Mrs Medlock in The Secret Garden and she’s also starring in a series of musical theatre concerts with Ben Stock, who’s playing Herbie in Gypsy.

These are the West End Musical Extravaganza and The Greatest Musicals of All Time.

Shona White at Gypsy rehearsals.

They’ve been devised and produced alongside Pitlochry as part of the festival season and those will be interspersed between Gypsy and the other plays.

“This is the first time I’ve done a rep season,” she said.

“It’s a big challenge but one I’m ready to take on.

“It also gives us variety. Whereas normally we’d play a role for a certain amount of time and move on to the next one, it is quite exciting to be doing multiple roles at the same time.

“It is a challenge. I hope I don’t get them mixed up!” she laughed.

Robbie Scott and Blyth Jandoo.

“But it keeps it fresh and exciting and hopefully something for everyone in the season.”

Shona added that it’s also the first time Gypsy has been performed as an actor-musician show.

This means the actors are actually playing musicians on stage as part of the action.

“That’s another little exciting element which I think the audience will love,” she said.

“This will also be the first time in nearly 20 years that the iconic musical has been staged in Scotland.”

When to see Gypsy at Pitlochry

Gypsy is the opening production of the Pitlochry Festival 2023 season.

It runs from May 19 to September 30.

