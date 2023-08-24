Lesley Skeates will meet visitors on opening day of her Dundee art exhibition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment What's On

Lesley Skeates will meet visitors on opening day of her Dundee art exhibition

The exhibition at Gallery Q opens on August 26 and runs until September 30

By Michael Alexander
Lesley Skeates. Image: Gallery Q
Lesley Skeates. Image: Gallery Q

Lesley Skeates will meet visitors to Gallery Q in Dundee on the opening day of her new art exhibition.

Lesley’s exhibition opens at the Nethergate gallery on Saturday August 26, and she will be there to meet and greet.

Who is Lesley Skeates?

Lesley is a landscape and floral painter who already exhibits her paintings regularly at the gallery.

After graduating in fine art from Aberystwyth University, Lesley enjoyed a successful career as a medical artist, eventually settling in Edinburgh.

Lesley Skeates – Pink Waterlilies

During this time, she continued to paint for pleasure and now works as a painter full time.

What inspires her paintings?

For Lesley, the colours of the natural world provide endless inspiration.

She is particularly attracted by the challenge of painting water, be it quiet reflections in a pond or the turbulent surf of the sea.

She is often to be found under a tree beside a burn in all weathers capturing a scene in one sitting.

Using palette knives and thick oil paint, she works directly from nature.

Lesley Skeates – Colours at Gosford

She has developed a painterly style, working at speed to capture fleeting moments of light, weather or tide.

Who else is exhibiting at Gallery Q?

Alongside Lesley, two new artists are being welcomed to the gallery.

Douglas Davies RSW, a painter and former ceramic artist now living in the Borders, graduated in ceramics and glass from Edinburgh College of Art and spent many years as lecturer in ceramics at Glasgow School of Art.

Now his paintings are his central focus which he develops from his regular sketching trips both locally and abroad.

Robert Pereira Hind – Arboris Folium

Also featured is Robert Pereira Hind, an artist photographer based in Edinburgh who presents beautiful trees on gold backgrounds.

He has developed a technique using acrylic paint and organic photographic pigment layered on gilded wooden backgrounds then coated with shellac and art glazes to create the pictures.

Also featured are regular gallery artists including new work from Gwen Adair and Jonathan Koestier.

When to see the exhibition

The exhibition featuring Lesley Skeates and the other artists runs at Gallery Q from August 26 and ends on September 30.

More from What's On

To go with story by Rebecca Baird. What's On Amyl & The Sniffers Picture shows; Amyl & the Sniffers. na. Supplied by Jamie Wdziekonski Date; Unknown
Aussie outfit Amyl & The Sniffers to bring mullets and moxie to Dundee stage
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. To The Bone preview Picture shows; Edinburgh-raised playwright Isla Cowan has helped bring her play to the stage in Pitlochry.. Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Supplied by Pitlochry Festival Theatre Date; 06/01/2021
Rising star Isla Cowan's tense new play To The Bone explores post-Covid countryside flitting…
Iain Chalmers (front left) with Watty Watson, committee member of Save the Cage and ex colliery official (front right) along with Ian Lang, Lochore Meadows Country Park manager, and Nicola Moss, the curator at the National Mining Museum of Scotland. They are pictured at the National Mining Museum of Scotland to identify those pieces of mining equipment they would like displayed around the Mary Colliery head frame at Lochore. Image: Iain Chalmers
Fundraising concert to support Fife coal mining attraction campaign
Connor Liam Byrne performing on stage.
Q&A: Dundee Mental Night headliner Connor Liam Byrne reveals lyrics he wishes he'd written…
The Revel Puck Circus perform part of their Edinburgh Festival Fringe show The Wing Scuffle Spectacular at the Circus Hub in The Meadows, Edinburgh. Picture date: Monday August 7, 2023. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
LESLEY HART: From toilet mermaids to human-sized frogs, Edinburgh Festival is a people-watcher's paradise
John Michie is starring at Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Image: Fraser Band
Interview: Taggart star John Michie leads in new Pitlochry theatre play
Ian Doctor next to his poster at the recent Brighton show.
Fife-raised alcoholic is 'poster man' of addicts exhibition at Edinburgh Festival
Kyle Falconer throws punch at Kieren Webster.
Kyle Falconer admits he 'lost the plot' when he punched The View bandmate
Sanjeev Kohli / Navid from Still Game.
'No matter what I do, I'll always be Navid from Still Game': Sanjeev Kohli…
Catriona Clark with Thomas Kinch in La Traviata
Opera Bohemia star Catriona reveals her dream roles as Madama Butterfly comes to Dundee

Conversation