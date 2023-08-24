Lesley Skeates will meet visitors on opening day of her Dundee art exhibition

Lesley Skeates will meet visitors to Gallery Q in Dundee on the opening day of her new art exhibition.

Lesley’s exhibition opens at the Nethergate gallery on Saturday August 26, and she will be there to meet and greet.

Who is Lesley Skeates?

Lesley is a landscape and floral painter who already exhibits her paintings regularly at the gallery.

After graduating in fine art from Aberystwyth University, Lesley enjoyed a successful career as a medical artist, eventually settling in Edinburgh.

During this time, she continued to paint for pleasure and now works as a painter full time.

What inspires her paintings?

For Lesley, the colours of the natural world provide endless inspiration.

She is particularly attracted by the challenge of painting water, be it quiet reflections in a pond or the turbulent surf of the sea.

She is often to be found under a tree beside a burn in all weathers capturing a scene in one sitting.

Using palette knives and thick oil paint, she works directly from nature.

She has developed a painterly style, working at speed to capture fleeting moments of light, weather or tide.

Who else is exhibiting at Gallery Q?

Alongside Lesley, two new artists are being welcomed to the gallery.

Douglas Davies RSW, a painter and former ceramic artist now living in the Borders, graduated in ceramics and glass from Edinburgh College of Art and spent many years as lecturer in ceramics at Glasgow School of Art.

Now his paintings are his central focus which he develops from his regular sketching trips both locally and abroad.

Also featured is Robert Pereira Hind, an artist photographer based in Edinburgh who presents beautiful trees on gold backgrounds.

He has developed a technique using acrylic paint and organic photographic pigment layered on gilded wooden backgrounds then coated with shellac and art glazes to create the pictures.

Also featured are regular gallery artists including new work from Gwen Adair and Jonathan Koestier.

When to see the exhibition

The exhibition featuring Lesley Skeates and the other artists runs at Gallery Q from August 26 and ends on September 30.