SPONSORED: Transmitair, a new breed of Internet Service provider, is connecting Scotland without wires

Thanks to a scheme run by the Scottish Government, funding has been made available to help homes and businesses not in scope of the main Reaching 100 (R100) programme of investment to gain access to superfast broadband.

To achieve this goal, the government has launched a Scottish Broadband Voucher Scheme (SBVS), whereby addresses across Scotland, which will not receive an Internet connection via the conventional BT Openreach full fibre network, can apply for vouchers worth up to £5,000 to pay for alternative connection methods such as wireless broadband.

Working as a supplier under the SBVS project, Transmitair, is bringing industry leading technology to connect premises in Scotland – without wires. Transmitair is brought to you by leading Scottish Wireless Connectivity Specialists, Rapier Systems Ltd.

What do Transmitair do?

Based in Kirkcaldy, FIFE, Transmitair are a Wireless Internet Service Provider (WISP) that builds Wireless networks networks to provide connectivity services over the air rather than via copper or fibre cable.

Richard Watson, Managing Director of Transmitair, explains: “Wireless Internet can be delivered quicker and is more cost-effective to deploy compared with fixed-line services.

“It’s also kinder to the environment than conventional cable.”

Unlike Europe and the U.S, where Google Fibre and similar companies have millions of wireless connections providing multiple gigabit speeds and services such as IPTV and telephony, the UK has been slow to adopt wireless technology as a means of delivering connectivity in anything other than small scale deployments.

Whilst industry giants BT will be the main internet provider for the majority of Scotland, there are many areas which their conventional offerings will not serve.

Areas that may be too remote, too difficult to reach, or are not cost-effective for BT to install cable or fibre broadband are where the SBVS scheme and Transmitair will deliver for all.

Why is the SBVS important?

“We rely so heavily on connectivity now and, especially during times like the current pandemic, when more and more people are working from home, a lack of good connectivity could potentially mean people physically cannot work, and businesses cannot trade effectively,” explains Mike Ord, Regional Sales Manager at Rapier Systems.

The Scottish Government Broadband Voucher Scheme and Transmitair’s wireless networks offer a lifeline to communities in harder to reach areas of Scotland, aiding them in getting or remaining connected with the rest of the country – and indeed the rest of the world.

Why Transmitair?

With 18 years of experience, the team at Rapier Systems Ltd formed a separate company dedicated solely to providing class leading wireless internet.

“The vast majority of our clients are in the public sector and they have trusted us to build and support wireless networks spanning entire counties and regions across the UK since the company’s inception,” says Richard.

“We’re not a tech company who also dabbles in wireless. Wireless is our speciality.

“We are the leading specialist wireless providers in Scotland, we are a trusted and we are confident that wireless internet is the answer for many of Scotland’s forgotten residents and businesses.”

You can find out more about Transmitair on their website, and see what else Rapier Systems has to offer here.