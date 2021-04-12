SPONSORED: Dundee Rep takes the Jim McLean story online

Football fans who missed the chance to see the story of Dundee United legend Jim McLean at Dundee Rep are being given the chance to view the show virtually this spring.

Tickets are now on sale for the streaming of SMILE, a show based on the life of the football icon – showing his complexities and contradictions and the highs and lows of this truly unique football manager.

© Supplied by Dundee Rep Theatre

From April 16 to May 16 2021 you can enjoy SMILE at home (and buying a ticket allows you to watch as many times as you like for 72 hours after the date and time chosen).

SMILE is the first performance as part of Rep Studios, the theatre’s new online platform.

Artistic Director and Joint-Chief Executive Andrew Panton said: “Using technology in the way we have has, of course, been a necessity during this global pandemic. When an arts organisation is forced to close its doors but needs to continue to talk to audiences then digital platforms are the only way.

“It is that very necessity however, that has given rise to innovation, allowing us to now reach wider and more diverse audiences, offer more accessible content, and explore a range of hybrid artistic forms of output that we simply wouldn’t have considered 12 months ago.”

He added: “We hope football fans around the world will join us to enjoy something they couldn’t in person when they tune in to see our 80th anniversary season hit SMILE, about Dundee footballing legend, Jim McLean.”

© Supplied by Dundee Rep Theatre

Jim McLean might never be called one of Scottish football’s best-loved characters, but he will always be described as one of the most respected. While boss of Dundee United, McLean did something that no-one thought possible, and turned a provincial football club into a genuine, European force, though not without cost.

Penned by theatre and television writer Philip Differ (Only an Excuse?) and directed by Sally Reid, this funny, moving and surprisingly honest new play will celebrate the memories of a difficult yet inspirational man, ultimately revealing a Jim McLean you never knew: A Jim McLean that will make you smile.

SMILE is presented in association with the Dundee United Supporters Foundation. DUSF’s purpose is to provide an additional financial support to Dundee United Football Club, as well as ensuring that members’ views are made known to the club.

Book your tickets for Smile at the Dundee Rep website.