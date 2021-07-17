TV HIGHLIGHTS: Paul Whitelaw on this week’s top picks including Reclaiming Amy and Uprising

Reclaiming Amy – Friday, BBC Two, 9pm

Amy Winehouse passed away in 2011. She was 27. In this intimate documentary, her family and closest friends address some of the lurid myths which engulfed her. It’s essentially a firm yet gentle riposte to the Oscar-winning documentary, Amy, which, according to her parents Mitch and Janis, presented a misleading account of the family narrative. Janis speaks here on camera for the first time. It’s not a self-serving or angry programme. The participants want to help people understand the complex nature of addiction and mental illness. A portrait emerges of a vulnerable young woman who was supported by her loved ones, but in the end there was nothing they could do to block her path towards self-destruction.

Taken: Hunting the Sex Traffickers – Monday, Channel 4, 9pm

Filmed over three years, this new series boasts unprecedented access to a covert police unit dedicated to the surveillance and capture of human trafficking gangs. We also meet some of the women who have been brutally exploited by these organised criminals. Preview copies weren’t available, but it sounds like quite a powerful series; although given the subject matter, it won’t be an easy watch. Episode one focuses on the unit’s mission to bring down the head of one particular gang, who have made a vast fortune from trafficking South American women and forcing them to work as prostitutes in the UK. The officers use every tool at their disposal to get their man and rescue his victims.

Uprising – Tuesday to Thursday, BBC One, 9pm

This is a vital jolt of television. Over three consecutive nights, filmmaker Steve McQueen presents an uncompromising account of racial conflict in early 1980s Britain, while exploring the lasting impact of certain key events. A documentary companion piece to his exceptional Small Axe anthology, Uprising is fuelled by anger and compassion. There is no narration; McQueen allows this story to unfold via the words of people who have experienced racism throughout their lives. Far-Right groups, incessant police harassment, ethnic minorities scapegoated for all the ills of society: McQueen’s point is clear. This isn’t old news – history repeats itself. Racism and xenophobia are still rife within our society. That’s why McQueen’s educational and utterly compelling treatise is so important.

Secrets of the Museum – Tuesday, BBC Two, 8pm

Time now once again to revisit the Victoria and Albert Museum in London’s fashionable London, where nimble-fingered artisans toil behind the scenes of an absolute treasure trove. The undoubted highlight this week is the restoration of a shiny red suit which was once worn by Jim Lea from Slade during their imperial Glam phase. Face facts, Hockney, this is what we want. A sacred pop artefact, Lea’s suit requires some careful stitching and tender loving care. The great man himself, who rarely makes public appearances, eventually turns up to wax lyrical in typically humble fashion. Lea’s mother, who is now aged 95, is apparently more impressed with his V&A exhibit than she ever was with his raucous chart success.

Craig and Bruno’s Great British Road Trips – Wednesday, STV, 8pm

There are very few cast-iron guarantees in life, but I’m 100% certain that celebrity travelogues will never die. An immortal TV format. This one stars Strictly’s very own Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli doing what’s required of them: savouring some of Britain’s most scenic drives, while occasionally stopping off to look at things and ‘muck about’. This week they’re in the Yorkshire Dales, where they play some cricket, hang around with a traditional blacksmith, lead a classic car convoy, and attempt to herd some sheep. It’s a cheerful piece of formulaic filler, ever so slightly elevated by the fact that Craig and Bruno genuinely like each other. You can’t fake that camp rapport. They’re pleasant company.

George Clarke’s Remarkable Renovations – Wednesday, Channel 4, 9pm

The charity organisation, Crisis, estimates that around 200,000 people are homeless in the United Kingdom. Something to think about while George Clarke returns with yet another phalanx of upwardly mobile visionaries who just can’t wait to renovate abandoned buildings. The latest series kicks off with Richard and Sarah, who have purchased a Grade II listed bank for £50,000. We’ve all been there. Richard and Sarah – who come across as a pair of oblivious middle-aged hipsters – convert a massive 19th century safe into a luxurious pantry. They also melt down a chunky safe door and remould it into a freestanding bath. Clarke, as always, oversees proceedings in the manner of a slightly bemused yet earnest child.

Fishing Scotland’s Lochs and Rivers – Friday, Channel 5, 7pm

If the phrase “five fish-loving celebrities” doesn’t automatically entice you towards this series, then nothing I can say will change your mind. Your celebrity anglers are Ian Botham, Fern Britton, Linford Christie, Les Dennis, and Rosemary Shrager. They’re an avuncular bunch. Blatantly inspired by the easy-going success of Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing, it’s an undemanding mosaic of tranquil – if you will – piscenery and semi-scripted banter. Episode one begins just outside Arbroath, home of the legendary smokie (not the 1970s hit-makers), before heading off to the banks of the River Tay. Some friendly local experts are on hand to help them out.