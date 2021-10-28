SPONSORED: How 4 charities support Courier communities – and how you can get involved

These four charities are providing help and support to their local communities in the Courier areas.

Are you in need of some support for yourself or for a loved one? Or do you want to get involved in supporting a charity?

Here four charities explain more about how they help those in their community and how you can get involved or access services.

Mindspace is a mental health charity, providing free support to adults and young people over the age of eight within Perth and Kinross. We welcome anyone who needs support with their mental health or emotional well-being.

Our Recovery College provides group courses for you to learn with and from each other to better understand and manage your mental health, to connect with others in the community by sharing experiences, and to gain the tools and skills to cope in daily life.

Our professional counsellors provide one-to-one support at our Counselling Service. This is where you can talk about issues that are causing distress, understand their source and implement changes you wish to make.

Peer Support provides side-by-side support to people living with or experiencing mental health challenges. A trained peer support worker uses their lived experience to support you through difficulties you are facing.

Mindspace is a safe and non-judgemental space for you to gain the support you need, so do not hesitate to get in touch.

Find out more at the Mindspace website.

Maggie’s Dundee is holding an art extravaganza at the former Bank of Scotland at 2 Marketgait Dundee from Thursday 28th October to Sunday 31st October. It’s open 10am to 4pm each day, free entry.

Major Scottish artists including Glen Scouller, Christine McArthur, Ann Oram and Iain Faulkner among many others will be featured.

The idea is that Maggie’s will act as a pop-up gallery for the event; the artist will receive 50% of the sale and Maggie’s will benefit from 50%.

In this way we hope that everyone gains. The buyer finds a work they love and pays the usual price, the artist is supported to the usual level and everyone has supported the fantastic cause that is Maggie’s.

The event, hosted and curated by David Reid of the Ballater Gallery, will have over 100 artworks, both painting and sculpture, available for viewing and sale.

To see the artwork online please visit @artextravaganzadundee on Instagram.

Maggie’s Dundee costs nearly £500,000 a year to run and has over 15,000 visits per year from people in Tayside with cancer and their loved ones. The centre provides emotional and practical care and is open 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

Call 01382 632999 to find out more or visit the Maggie’s Dundee website.

Dundee Volunteer and Voluntary Action promotes and supports local community and voluntary action.

Dundee Volunteer and Voluntary Action recognises our members as a vital part of the governance and accountability of our organisation. Membership is open to all Third Sector organisations (charitable, voluntary and community groups) as well as individuals and corporate organisations.

As a member, you will receive regular information updates, discounted rates on our room bookings, training and events. Our members have the right to vote at our Annual General Meeting and have a say in the governance of DVVA and the chance to be elected to the Board.

With a central Dundee location at Number Ten, Constitution Road we have office accommodation, a range of meeting rooms and equipment available that are flexible enough to meet your needs. Our building is fully accessible and pricing is realistic and reasonable.

Take part in the varied volunteering opportunities offered across Dundee and find out what’s available near you by visiting our Volunteer Search.

For more information on support, our work and how to get involved. Connect with us on Facebook or call 01382 305 700

Visit the Dundee Volunteer and Voluntary Action website.

Home-Start Dundee is a well-established Third Sector organisation which has worked with families with pre-school children from different cultural, social and economic backgrounds within Dundee city for 35 years.

Each family has its own diverse and individual range of issues such as poor mental health, isolation, low self-esteem, poverty and poor or no parenting experience, or just finding it difficult to cope. Families are usually referred to our service by health visitors, family nurses, social workers, schools and also by families themselves.

Many of the families we support choose not to engage with statutory services due to perceived fears of stigmatisation, judgement and being scrutinised unfairly.

Families receive support by trained home-visiting volunteers or through our specialised groups. We run a family group, a young parents group, a breastfeeding peer support group and a healthy choices group. During this Covid pandemic we have continued to support our families by telephone/video calls by a trained volunteer and/or a co-ordinator, and our specialised groups are continuing to run through a variety of media platforms.

We work alongside families, helping them to build their resilience in a non-judgemental way. We pride ourselves on the way we manage our relationship with families, ensuring this is built on trust, respect, choice and not influenced by power. This ensures families are not “labelled” or “pigeon holed” using our service, they feel less threatened and more in control meaning they are more likely to feel safe to engage with us when they are experiencing challenges in parenting.

Find out more about the work of Home-Start Dundee.