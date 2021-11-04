Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
SPONSORED: What NOT to do when redesigning your kitchen 

By Courier Commercial
November 4 2021, 9.05am
Kitchens by James Alan, a luxury kitchen designer in Tayside

What are five common mistakes people make when turning their dream kitchen into a reality? We asked a luxury kitchen designer in Tayside for input.

Designing your new kitchen is a very personal thing as it needs to be a room that you want to spend time in – for many years to come. However, as well as researching the latest trends, it is also worth bearing in mind what NOT to do as you begin planning and redesigning your new luxury kitchen.

Here, Alan Macaulay of Kitchens by James Alan, luxury kitchen installer and kitchen designer in Tayside, explains how we can avoid 5 common mistakes.

1) Do NOT forget about the functionality of your kitchen

A functional kitchen design

This is one of the most common mistakes – always remember how you would use your kitchen.

People forget about the working space between their cooker, fridge and sink. They don’t even think about it.

When redesigning, they want this here and that there. It’s not until we show them a 3D picture-quality render that they picture themselves in their new kitchen, and realise the importance of working space between appliances.

2) Do NOT be shy confirming your budget

Be honest with your kitchen designer about your budget as it helps us decide on what can and cannot be done at an early stage. Retailers can sell a kitchen for £5k to £50k so being realistic helps us, and you, in the long run to get the best value for money.

 

3) Do NOT skrimp on the kitchen finishings

minimalist kitchen design
Make sure the taps and hob fit in with the style of your new kitchen

The sink, taps, hobs, ovens etc. are all the items in the kitchen you use every day. These are the things that can make or break a kitchens functionality, so make sure you don’t overlook these important items. Opt for items that fit in with the style and look of your new kitchen.

 

4)  Do NOT opt for everything being the same colour

Kitchen with pastel pink pop of colour
You may consider introducing a pop of colour into your new kitchen

“Opting for an all-white or all-grey kitchen is too much. You really need a bit of contrast to break it up. We did a kitchen a couple of months ago that was white with pastel pink wall units – it was gorgeous, and looked great with the grey glass splashback. It really had the wow factor.”

 

5) Do NOT be boring or too safe – BE BOLD

Choosing a kitchen does not need to last a lifetime, but it should last 10-15 years, so going for something you love is important. What does your kitchen say about you? Does it reflect your personality? If not, why not?

If you are dreaming of a new kitchen and are needing the experts' advice about what to put where, then call on Forfar kitchen designers and installers, Kitchen by James Alan.

The local luxury fitter and kitchen designer in Tayside, a division of James Alan Construction Ltd, specialises in installing premium kitchens.

With more than two decades of experience in kitchen installations, Kitchens by James Alan has a keen eye for detail and is committed to quality.

It is no wonder they are the preferred kitchen installers for homeowners across Tayside and Courier country.

Contact Kitchens by James Alan today to get expert help from a kitchen designer in Tayside as you begin planning the layout, appliances and décor of your dream kitchen.

