What are five common mistakes people make when turning their dream kitchen into a reality? We asked a luxury kitchen designer in Tayside for input.

Designing your new kitchen is a very personal thing as it needs to be a room that you want to spend time in – for many years to come. However, as well as researching the latest trends, it is also worth bearing in mind what NOT to do as you begin planning and redesigning your new luxury kitchen.

Here, Alan Macaulay of Kitchens by James Alan, luxury kitchen installer and kitchen designer in Tayside, explains how we can avoid 5 common mistakes.

1) Do NOT forget about the functionality of your kitchen

This is one of the most common mistakes – always remember how you would use your kitchen.

People forget about the working space between their cooker, fridge and sink. They don’t even think about it.

When redesigning, they want this here and that there. It’s not until we show them a 3D picture-quality render that they picture themselves in their new kitchen, and realise the importance of working space between appliances.

2) Do NOT be shy confirming your budget

Be honest with your kitchen designer about your budget as it helps us decide on what can and cannot be done at an early stage. Retailers can sell a kitchen for £5k to £50k so being realistic helps us, and you, in the long run to get the best value for money.

3) Do NOT skrimp on the kitchen finishings

The sink, taps, hobs, ovens etc. are all the items in the kitchen you use every day. These are the things that can make or break a kitchens functionality, so make sure you don’t overlook these important items. Opt for items that fit in with the style and look of your new kitchen.

4) Do NOT opt for everything being the same colour

“Opting for an all-white or all-grey kitchen is too much. You really need a bit of contrast to break it up. We did a kitchen a couple of months ago that was white with pastel pink wall units – it was gorgeous, and looked great with the grey glass splashback. It really had the wow factor.”

5) Do NOT be boring or too safe – BE BOLD

Choosing a kitchen does not need to last a lifetime, but it should last 10-15 years, so going for something you love is important. What does your kitchen say about you? Does it reflect your personality? If not, why not?

