Motorists face delays on A92 in Kirkcaldy after rush hour road crash

Motorists faced delays on the A92 between Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes this morning after reports of a crash during the morning commute.

Drivers in the area reported queues of over a mile, with the traffic said to be moving slowly or at a standstill along sections of the road.

Queuing was particularly bad near the Redhouse Roundabout in Kirkcaldy following the two vehicle collision.

It is understood that no one was injured as a result of the incident, which took place shortly after 8am on Thursday.

Motorists told to expect delays

Traffic Scotland advised drivers in the area to approach caution and to expect potential delays as a result of the collision.

Police Scotland spokesman said the drivers involved exchanged details.

He added: “Around 8.05am on Thursday, 4 November, officers were called to a report of a road crash involving at Redhouse roundabout in Kirkcaldy.

“Ambulance were not required to attend and the drivers exchanged details.”