5 reasons why you should apply to study at Fife College

Choosing the right course is an important decision and Fife College wants to make sure you get that right.

Whether you’re leaving school and looking for qualifications to get your first job; looking to learn new skills to help progress your career prospects; or even considering a career change into a new area, Fife College is confident it will have something to meet your needs.

And here’s just a few reasons why studying at Fife College might be best move for you.

1. There are hundreds of courses to apply for

There are hundreds of options available to prospective students, from starter courses, vocational training and apprenticeships through to higher education and degree pathway qualifications.

Also on offer are professional qualifications, as well as a range of short-term, online ‘Skills Boost’ courses available to help your job and career prospects.

2. Study in a way that fits into your life

Fife College wants to make studying work for you, which is why they offer different ways to access courses.

You can learn full-time or part-time, using distance learning if getting to classrooms isn’t an option – you can even find ways to study in a way that combines with your other school or work commitments.

The college even has its own University Hub in Dunfermline, plus dedicated space at other campuses, to help you in your studies towards a degree, either directly at Fife College or via one of the 300 progression route partnerships with universities throughout the country, so you can take one year at a time, gain a qualification each year, and study for a degree locally, flexibly and potentially at less expense than moving away to study.

3. Fife College has great facilities you can use

There are fantastic facilities available on the five campuses that make up Fife College.

At Glenrothes there is superb new engineering equipment to capitalise on the huge opportunities in this area, from traditional disciplines such as manufacturing, electrical and mechanical to exciting new areas including electric car, computer-aided design, drones and renewable energy.

There are also excellent modern care suites, to capitalise on the huge demand in the region for health, social and child care workers.

Also at Glenrothes, the college has high-tech screen, sound and radio studios and a huge investment in digital technologies courses, from 3D animation to computer games design.

At Kirkcaldy, there are state-of-the-art training kitchens and a commercial bistro to help train the chefs and hospitality employees of the future, as well as a theatre, where training takes place not only for drama students but also for technical theatre students, so if you see yourself wanting to work on the set of the next Bond film, Fife College could be your starting point!

Other top-class facilities include hair, beauty, make-up salons and studies for jewellery making and furniture design.

In Dunfermline, there is a fabulous media space including fashion workshops, photography studio and dark room.

4. Access to industry experts and potential career pathways

All courses are designed in tandem with industry insights and one of the core benefits you will find with studying at Fife is the close links with local employers – whether through apprenticeship schemes or the opportunities afforded with work placements and job experience.

The college is very proud of the fact that 90% of full-time students progress either to employment or to further study after completing their qualifications there – the highest progression score of any college in Scotland.

5. The student support team is on hand

The college also offers a welcoming student support team who are on hand to help you with more practical questions about coming to college, such as funding, travel, employability and wellbeing, or even if you just need help with your application.

And the award-winning Students’ Association will help make sure you make the most of your student experience. There’s a reason that 95% of Fife College students would recommend them!

Find your course and apply for it today at the Fife College website.