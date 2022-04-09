MARY-JANE DUNCAN: I can’t make up my mind and neither can the weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: I can’t make up my mind and neither can the weather

By Mary-Jane Duncan
April 9 2022, 8.30am
Quick! Scottish summertime is outside. Right now. Everyone out. Right this minute. Just in case this is summer 2022.

I’m so confused. I was born in Scotland. I live in Scotland. I’ve happily stayed in Scotland all my life and I LOVE IT HERE.

I just cannot wrap my head around summertime in late March, early April even. What’s going on?

A very fleeting summer

I’m confused and undecided. A little rattled even. By the time this goes to print it may no longer BE summer and we could have hurtled into autumn.

Maybe I am wasting a column pontificating over glorious warmth and longer days ahead when on the day you read this, you might be shivering under a blanket with rain pounding against your windows?

By the time you read this, the rain could be pattering against your window again.

Weather aside, my level of surprise had already been heightened this week by the arrival of our joiner.

You may remember our disastrous house last year where bathrooms were falling through ceilings.

November was dark and dim inside through stour, not just wintery skies. It’s apparently time to tackle stage 2.

To finally open the door, kept closed since it all began, to valiantly stop pretending there aren’t gaping big holes in the ceiling with wires hanging down.

I swear, they’re like buses…

I immediately texted the sparky and plumber in disbelief over the arrival of the joiner. And guess what? They ROCKED UP TOO.

Buses, I swear to God. They’re like buses. I’ve waited since November for this, and they all rock in at once.

Fear of missing out over a decent biscuit, I was happy to see them all, it’s just the stour am dreading, having only just gotten over last years dust fest.

Tea and biscuits on demand, mostly for me but I threw them an occasional brew.

Why is it when someone works from home people presume, they’re just playing solitaire on the laptop and avoiding the accounts due?

It might be true in my case, but I didn’t need it continually pointed out by the helpful cheeky chaps currently being flirted with by MY dogs.

The really big question

I’m actually trying to work out what I’m going to do with my life, what I want to be when I grow up? (I am sorely aware my 46th birthday is careering towards me like a juggernaut).

Starting my 50th consecutive round of chemo, brings with it dubiety over my place within the business.  It’s time to consider taking it easier.

I need to mull over something I’m good at and ascertain how to make money out of it if the café sells.

MJ is pondering the different career choices available.

I popped upstairs.  Why is it so much easier to fall asleep for a nap unintentionally than to fall asleep at bedtime intentionally? I’ve been dozing for 20 minutes, and just remembered I only came upstairs for my book and a pen.

Can I make a career from napping? MJ Duncan, Nap Consultant…. Nope, apparently not. Scratch that.

Eating and chatting!  I do both with aplomb.  A face for radio maybe?  But what would I talk about and who wants to employ a sweary wee wummin and how can I incorporate eating into a skit?  Stand up comedy?  Not much need round these parts.

Is eye rolling a skill?

Sending hysterical giffs? Telling sassy teens to pack it in or rolling my eyes at my husband.  Nope. Nope. Nope. None of these can be included under ‘any other skills’ in my antiquated CV.

Spending an inordinate amount of time in supermarkets?

Honestly, I’m never out of the damn things regardless of any amount of forward planning or list writing.  Or maybe cleaning? I love a good clean, very cathartic.

Slight issue with my toxic trait of not letting anyone else clean, because it’s not clean unless I clean it and then getting angry when nobody helps me clean.

Being a mother’s help? Ehhhh, no. My kids’ room are either clean OR it looks like their wardrobes sneezed.  There is no in between.

With three kids, I just love people remarking ‘you have your hands full don’t you – I don’t know how you do it all’.

Same reaction to my being a cancer patient. I don’t know how I manage either, but I know if I don’t one of us might die so I don’t really have a choice.

Hardly a great reference for gainful employment!

