MARY-JANE DUNCAN: So I can’t party like a youngster anymore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Lifestyle

MARY-JANE DUNCAN: So I can’t party like a youngster anymore

By Mary-Jane Duncan
April 30 2022, 8.30am
Post Thumbnail

Never mind Channel 4 threatening to bring Big Brother to our screens again, right here it’s currently Day 2 in the Hangover House and Mary-Jane is realising she can no longer party like it’s 1999.

Back then, a spritely 23-year-old MJ would have bounced back effortlessly and launched enthusiastically straight into the next onslaught on my liver, devoid of concern OR regret.

Currently no longer the case, I am rapidly realising there is absolutely no one I have less in common with than the MJ who wrote her diary inserts circa 1999.

OR the one updating her Facebook statuses, a whole decade later, in 2009.  Who even were those people pretending to be me?  Let’s hope my bairns never meet them.

How did I get here?

How I arrived at the day 2 hangover, is neither big nor clever.

I am not an advocate for binge drinking.  Neither am I, at the ripe old age of almost 46, apparently able to declare I have learnt my lesson.

When an invitation was extended, I ignored inevitable consequences and, desperate for a day off and a little bit of fun, dived right on in.

Someone once told me there is a difference between being happy and being distracted from sadness, and I felt a moment away from all the recent chaos was just the job.

MJ and her fellow road trip warriors.

My friend’s gorgeous son, turning 30, hired a house in the Highlands for himself and his similarly aged friends to celebrate.

My friend, myself, and one other of the mammies decided we would be the perfect accompaniment to this soiree and rocked up on Sunday after they’d nailed two days of partying.

We landed at midday, expecting to find a trail of carnage and bodies strewn over floors. Apparently partying in 2022 has changed as much as my ability to handle it.

Outdoor gear? Really?

We arrived in time to find vehicles being loaded with outdoor gear.

Paddleboards, kayaks, and other things I don’t fully understand, being packed into vans, clearly having been used and not just brought as a nod towards a healthy activity.

On entering the very lovely, bordering on pristine, premises, a cleaning sweep had already transpired.

Instead of needing to be ‘hinched’ by the mammies, we found appointed recycling piles, wet clothes hanging on clothes lines and almond milk in the fridge.

I can’t even claim to be organised enough to remember milk along with the weekly shopping, never mind packing vegan BBQ items for a three-night bender.

Out of the 30ish people there, I literally knew four.  Even the third mammy was a new friend to me.

A new best friend

We spent our time between Perth and Aviemore putting the world to rights and as she enjoyed my car playlist, I knew we were destined to be great friends.

As the evening wore on, I realised I wasn’t wrong.

Isn’t life wonderful when even as you hurtle towards your 46th birthday, you can still meet and instantly like someone.

Regardless of back stories, circumstance and life experience, there is always room for more joy and love.

When you  assure this new person, however cool you might look on social media, you really have two friends and spend most of your time slumped on your couch watching box sets.  And merrily do so without fear of reproach or ridicule.  These are indeed my people.

Overstaying your welcome?

Did everyone else’s parents always tell you not to overstay your welcome?  To not be a nuisance and clean up after yourself?

Does everyone else, to this day, still feel uncomfortable when you stay at someone’s house for too long? Or are you not like me and normal?

My car literally chinked all the way to the Highlands with bottles of booze, as well as crisps, cake, sweets and presents.  I need not have worried.

These guys have ‘weekend party requirements’ absolutely nailed.  We were welcomed and treated like Queens, bless them.

Our ridiculous music requests were tolerated.  They gave up beds for us.  Drinks were poured and consumed, extensively.  Firepits lit and BBQ food cooked.

We left early on Monday to return to our mundane, more sensible, middle aged responsibilities and I’m exceptionally glad they didn’t see us in our ‘morning after the night before’ state.

Happy birthday Paul, you incredible, lovely man.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]