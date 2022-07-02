Fiona Armstrong: My flower-arranging skills are blooming, no thanks to the MacNaughties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fiona Armstrong: My flower-arranging skills are blooming, no thanks to the MacNaughties

By Fiona Armstrong
July 2 2022, 10.42am
To go with story by Nora McElhone. Fiona Armstrong column 020722 Picture shows; Fiona Armstrong column. Dumfries Flower Club. Supplied by Fiona Armstrong Date; 2022/06
To go with story by Nora McElhone. Fiona Armstrong column 020722 Picture shows; Fiona Armstrong column. Dumfries Flower Club. Supplied by Fiona Armstrong Date; 2022/06

The biggest MacNaughtie has taken on a new role. Delilah the chow chow has decided she is now head of security.

As such she has started to regularly prowl the house. Inspecting room after room. Making sure that everyone – and everything – is where they and it should be.

This lion-like creature would give an intruder a scare or two. Especially as she has a deep bark, almost a roar, on her.

She is at times aloof, and as the chosen dog of Chinese emperors, she is certainly regal.

Yet she is as soft as butter. Her silky coat sparkling, her face purposeful as she sashays round the place.

My Delilah

I never thought I could get so attached to a dog like this. Yet Delilah has won our hearts. She is gentle, loyal and calm.

Which is in sharp contrast to the naughty Norfolk Terrier. Who is still proving a handful.

It is only 8am, and already Bennie has overturned all the wastepaper baskets upstairs.

He has chewed a strip of hayfever tablets – mercifully it was an empty strip.

And he has somehow managed to get himself on to the kitchen table and knock over a vase containing a rose and some lady’s mantle.

Water is now trickling on to the floor. Bennie gets a fright. I get cross. The chow paces round, hoping to keep the peace.

Finding calm in the garden

To try to calm down we all go out in the garden. To inspect beds and borders. Which are nicely filled with colour, as they should be at this time of year.

Yes, the flowers are doing well. And beautiful blooms stay on the menu as I attend a luncheon to mark 60 years of the Dumfries Flower Club.

We seem to be a nation of flower lovers. Because all up and down the country, enthusiasts can be found fashioning displays.

They are making wreaths and centrepieces. They are tying corsages and creating fabulous floral designs.

It is a delight to sit down at a table festooned with buds and blossom. To chat with the ladies – and they are mostly women – who make flower arranging into such an art.

I am envious. Because my offerings generally get plonked into a vase.

Expert at work

And so, it is with admiration and awe that after the meal is served, we can watch a demonstration by an expert floral designer.

Alan Beattie has come over from Northern Ireland to entertain us. And boy, does he manage to do that.

Alan Beattie, flower arranging expert. Dumfries Flower Club.

From a series of boxes, he produces bright red and yellow gerberas. There are purple-headed alliums and pale pink roses.

Weaving in a mix of hosta leaves and other green vegetation he sets to work. Producing stunning displays.

Yes, I must definitely try harder. And I must also try to keep the dog off the kitchen table.

I leave with two new resolutions – and a tip to keep the flowers looking good.

Place them out of direct sunlight and draughts, and, importantly, change the water every day.

