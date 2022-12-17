GINGER GAIRDNER: The RHS, accolades, and a wish

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
GINGER GAIRDNER: The RHS, accolades, and a wish

By Brian Cunningham
December 17 2022, 10.00am
Dunvegan Castle on the Isle of Skye are this years Scottish regional winners of The Royal Horticultural Society's, Partner Garden of the year award.
Dunvegan Castle on the Isle of Skye are this years Scottish regional winners of The Royal Horticultural Society’s, Partner Garden of the year award.

Congratulations to Dunvegan Castle and Gardens on the Isle of Skye. They  are this year’s Scottish regional winners of The Royal Horticultural Society’s, Partner Garden of the Year award.

The RHS is one of the leaders in horticultural practices, standards and education, so I always look on this as a prestigious accolade.

The ultimate  seal of approval

To receive this it’s not a panel of judges you must impress, it’s even harder than that.

You must wow the garden visitor and earn their approval. That’s no simple task as they will be comparing you against all the other partner gardens in Scotland.

The RHS has five flagship gardens under it’s banner as part of their mission to inspire us to be a nation of gardeners, absorbing all the health benefits that it brings.

A section of the garden in Dunvegan Castle.

At each you’ll see amazing gardens maintained to the highest horticultural practises and standards, inspiring planting combinations to help us create our gardens at home.

Add to this knowledgeable and experienced staff willing and able to give us answers to our gardening problems.

Sadly, none of them are in Scotland (quietly grumbling under my breath).

But thankfully the books they produce and the advice sheets on their website – on virtually every horticultural topic there is – really are the best. So we’re not missing out completely.

What is a partner garden?

A partner garden is an independent one that wishes to be associated with the RHS.

To be accepted the garden owners must share the RHS values and help support their charitable work, meeting the high expectations set.

In simple terms, it means if we are to visit such a garden then we know it will be worth our visit.

There are currently over twenty RHS partner gardens in Scotland, including some of our finest.

Some of Scotland’s finest

Branklyn Gardens in Perth, featuring rare and unusual plants grown from seed collected by some of our greatest plant hunters.

Dounside House and Gardens in Aboyne offers not only 17 acres of magnificent gardens but is also an RHS qualifications approved centre.

There’s the painters garden at Attadale Gardens on the west coast, designed to frame the views of Skye and the surrounding hills.

Perth’s Branklyn Garden.

And Dunrobin Castle Gardens in Golspie, a garden at the very top of my ‘to visit’ list in 2023. It features stunning parterres laid out around circular pools with fountains.

It just show how well Dunvegan is doing, to come on top of that list, which is only just a taster of the full offering from Scotland.

As part of an RHS membership you are entitled to free or discounted admission to the 200 plus partner gardens throughout the United Kingdom.

This may only be on specific days of the week so it’s always advisable to check in advance.

As well as gardens to visit , membership also gives you access to expert advice online or over the phone if you’d rather speak with a human.

A real perk

Regular hints and tips are sent to your email but the best bit for me, worth the membership fee alone, is the monthly magazine delivered to your door.

There are lots of magazines out there but I do look forward to this one. As the RHS are right at the forefront of horticultural research you, are always kept up to date with the latest scientific news.

I’m making myself sound like I’m clever here, but it’s important to be informed on the latest pests and diseases , so to know best how to deal with them – or indeed how to avoid getting them in the first place.

Our Ginger Gairdner loves his RHS magazine, and he thinks you will, too.

You also receive the latest news on how the climate changing is affecting our plants and what we gardeners need to do to adjust and help reduce the effects of this change. Especially as we transition into a composting world without peat.

As well as the plant profiles, practical advice and book reviews it really is a great read.

Working on gardening projects in our communities is another worthwhile RHS cause. It’s led in Scotland by the amazing Angela Smith, who is always out helping schools and local groups.

They are also the organisers of the Britain in Bloom competition which helps brighten up our streets.

If only…

Despite my praise for the RHS I can’t deny it would be nice if they could do just a little more to reflect the gardening audience in Scotland.

As well as not having a main Rhs garden, there are also no events or gardening shows supported by them up here, which is a real shame.

There’s no doubt in my eyes gardening in Scotland would be boosted if, with their  profile, we came together to utilise the wealth of gardening talent we have up here.

But that aside, if you are looking for a last-minute Christmas gift, I don’t think you could go wrong with RHS membership.





