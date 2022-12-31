Q&A: Getting to know Albany Keith, owner of popular Dundee café FIKA

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee businesswoman Albany Keith took over popular Perth Road cafe FIKA at the end of this summer.

Just a few months later, the cafe owner won a West End Business Award for her efforts.

Albany hand makes all the treats on offer in the cafe, and runs it alongside raising her two young children.

As the year draws to a close, we got to know the woman behind the counter.

‘Everything is made with a little bit of love’

You’ve been running FIKA for around 4 months now – how’s it going?

It’s going better than I could have imagined, the support has been unreal.

What’s been the highlight of running your own café?

Living my dream basically, and meeting all of the Perth Road residents and businesses. I definitely feel at home.

And the biggest challenge?

Believing that I could do it – cheesy I know.

You bake all the goods yourself – what’s your secret ingredient?

Everything is made with a little bit of love!

What plans do you have for the café in 2023?

I have a few plans including a new menu, late night opening and some clubs (book club etc). Plus plenty of events like wine and cheese events and boozy brunch – I’m very excited!

What would you have done if you hadn’t done the job you’re doing now?

I dreamt of being a forensic detective, but I think Dundee is the wrong place for that.

Where in the world are you happiest?

Somewhere hot!

Last book you read?

Don’t have a clue, it would have either been a cookbook or a children’s book!

Music you listen to in the car?

A mixture but mainly latest hits, or I do love Ed Sheeran.

Who inspires you?

My mum!

Your house is on fire – what one item do you save?

My phone.

First thing you’d do if you won £1 million?

Give some to my parents and then buy our dream home.

‘Believe in yourself and take the risk’

If you could rule for a day, what would be the first thing you would do?

Eliminate taxes.

Favourite holiday destination?

Mexico.

What makes you happy?

Being with my family.

What makes you sad?

Late relatives.

Do you believe in love at first sight?

Absolutely!

What do you do to unwind?

Watch TV with a gin, but being a mum of two, that is very rare!

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Believe in yourself and take the risk.

Could you save someone’s life if they were dying in the street?

I would give it my best shot.

What’s your motto?

What’s meant for you won’t pass you by.