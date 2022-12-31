Q&A: Getting to know Albany Keith, owner of popular Dundee café FIKA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Q&A: Getting to know Albany Keith, owner of popular Dundee café FIKA

By Rebecca Baird
December 31 2022, 11.10am Updated: January 1 2023, 1.48pm
FIKA owner Albany Keith has been running the Perth Road coffee shop for four months. Image: DC Thomson.
FIKA owner Albany Keith has been running the Perth Road coffee shop for four months. Image: DC Thomson.

Dundee businesswoman Albany Keith took over popular Perth Road cafe FIKA at the end of this summer.

Just a few months later, the cafe owner won a West End Business Award for her efforts.

Albany hand makes all the treats on offer in the cafe, and runs it alongside raising her two young children.

As the year draws to a close, we got to know the woman behind the counter.

‘Everything is made with a little bit of love’

You’ve been running FIKA for around 4 months now – how’s it going?

It’s going better than I could have imagined, the support has been unreal.

What’s been the highlight of running your own café?

Living my dream basically, and meeting all of the Perth Road residents and businesses. I definitely feel at home.

And the biggest challenge?

Believing that I could do it – cheesy I know.

You bake all the goods yourself – what’s your secret ingredient?

Everything is made with a little bit of love!

What plans do you have for the café in 2023?

I have a few plans including a new menu, late night opening and some clubs (book club etc). Plus plenty of events like wine and cheese events and boozy brunch – I’m very excited!

Albany Keith is living the dream after taking over FIKA, on Perth Road, four months ago. Image: DC Thomson.

What would you have done if you hadn’t done the job you’re doing now?

I dreamt of being a forensic detective, but I think Dundee is the wrong place for that.

Where in the world are you happiest?

Somewhere hot!

Last book you read?

Don’t have a clue, it would have either been a cookbook or a children’s book!

Music you listen to in the car?

A mixture but mainly latest hits, or I do love Ed Sheeran.

Who inspires you?

My mum!

Your house is on fire – what one item do you save?

My phone.

First thing you’d do if you won £1 million?

Give some to my parents and then buy our dream home.

‘Believe in yourself and take the risk’

If you could rule for a day, what would be the first thing you would do?

Eliminate taxes.

Favourite holiday destination?

Mexico.

Albany hand makes all the treats on offer in the cafe. Image: DC Thomson.

What makes you happy?

Being with my family.

What makes you sad?

Late relatives.

Do you believe in love at first sight?

Absolutely!

What do you do to unwind?

Watch TV with a gin, but being a mum of two, that is very rare!

What advice would you give to your younger self?

Believe in yourself and take the risk.

Could you save someone’s life if they were dying in the street?

I would give it my best shot.

What’s your motto?

What’s meant for you won’t pass you by.

