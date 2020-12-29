Easy and quick bakes: How to make this delicious Biscoff fudge from only four ingredients

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Whip up a batch of lip-smacking Biscoff-flavoured fudge in less than 30 minutes with this quick recipe.

There’s no denying this festive period is going to be quite different to those that came before it.

With household bubbles in place, less family time and more screen time connecting to our loved ones virtually, it is important to spend as much time with your household as possible, ensuring there are plenty of things to do to keep the kids busy.

Biscoff continues to be all the rave, even during the festivities with many turning to make Biscoff cheesecakes for Christmas dinner. From blondies to cheesecake pots, to tray bakes and cupcakes, social media continues to be flooded with the Belgian cookie spread.

So what better way to spend quality time with the children than making their own batch of Biscoff fudge?

Using just four ingredients; white chocolate, Lotus Biscoff spread, condensed milk and Lotus Biscoff biscuits, you can create this easy-to-make fudge in record time, and the kids can take great pride in decorating it while you deal with the hot fudge mix.

Having made my first batch of fudge – three-ingredient crispy M&M fudge – in the microwave in minutes, I quickly realised that the Biscoff fudge wasn’t going to work so well as I couldn’t get it to be as smooth as I wanted.

In the microwave it seemed to be a little thicker and bitty, and while it still tasted as good, I wanted to see if I could get it as smooth as my M&Ms version.

Take two resulted in me using a saucepan over a medium to low heat. This worked much better and allowed me to have more control of the mixture.

So give it a try and get the whole family involved, you’ll have a great time baking together.

Biscoff Fudge

Ingredients

400g white chocolate

300g Lotus Biscoff spread

1 tin (379g) condensed milk

110g Biscoff biscuits, crushed (I used the ones with chocolate on one side)

Method

Pour the condensed milk, white chocolate and Lotus Biscoff spread into a saucepan. Put the heat on medium to low, stirring the mixture regularly to combine it. Once the mixture is completely smooth, empty into a baking tin or a dish. I used a ceramic dish lined with greaseproof paper. You can add extra crushed Biscoff biscuits at this point to give the fudge a crunchier finish. Ensure the mixture is spread evenly and sprinkle the crushed Biscoff biscuits onto the top – you can push some into the mix, too. Place in the fridge and leave to set for a few hours. It is best to leave overnight if possible. Cut into small pieces and share with friends and family.

