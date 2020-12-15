Carina Contini’s Christmas Cracker: Indulge yourself with this delicious chocolate orange shortbread recipe

Something went wrong - please try again later.

For a festive treat the whole family can enjoy, look no further than these delicious shortbread bites from one of Scotland’s best-known chefs.

A chocolate orange has become a bit of a traditional Christmas stocking filler over the years, replacing fruit at the bottom of the sack of gifts.

And her love of chocolate orange is what has inspired this recipe from Carina Contini.

Along with her team, the Edinburgh chef, and owner of Contini George Street, Cannonball Restaurant & Bar, and The Scottish Cafe & Restaurant at the Scottish National Gallery, serves shortbread every day at her eateries in the city.

Now, she’s sharing her special recipe in our Christmas Crackers series, having added a little festive flavour.

She said: “Everybody loves baking, everybody loves shortbread, and this is a classic Scottish recipe but with a bit of a Christmas twist. We’ve got orange zest, dark chocolate chips which are just delicious, unsalted butter, plain flour, and cornflour in the shortbread that we make every day at our restaurants but with a little seasonal variation.

“Nothing is better for me at this time of year than chocolate orange, so I’m looking forward to sharing this recipe with you.”

Chocolate Orange Shortbread

Makes approximately 70 shortbread pieces

Ingredients

200g unsalted butter

125g caster sugar, plus extra for sprinkling

300g plain flour sieved, plus extra for dusting

75g cornflour

Finely grated zest of 1 unwaxed orange

100g of chocolate chips

Method

Preheat oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas 4 and line a baking tray with greaseproof paper. Cream the butter and sugar together in a bowl until light and fluffy. Slowly fold in the flour and cornflour until well incorporated, then fold in the chocolate and zest. Transfer to a floured surface and roll out to a thickness of 3-5mm. Using a scone or biscuit cutter, cut the dough into small rounds. Place on the baking tray and bake in the preheated oven for 8-10 minutes or until golden. Remove from the oven and sprinkle with a little caster sugar, then leave to cool on a wire rack.

