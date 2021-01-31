Sweet treats: Experience a taste of summer with these lip smacking cream cheese orange slices

Something went wrong - please try again later.

These refreshing yet sweet orange slices are the perfect way to finish off any meal.

Oranges are in their prime in the UK at the beginning of the year due to the warm climates in the countries they’re usually grown in.

That’s why recipes using the citrussy fruits are in abundance, and this one for making cream cheese orange slices from Paysan Breton is perhaps one of our favourites.

Paysan Breton cream cheese orange slices

(Makes 10-12 bars)

Ingredients

For the shortbread base:

250g plain flour

½ tsp salt

70g caster sugar

Zest of 1 large orange

220g butter, chilled and cubed

For the filling:

220g Paysan Breton French Sea Salt cream cheese

400g caster sugar

40g plain flour

Juice of 1 large orange

Zest of 2 large oranges

6 eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

Icing sugar, for dusting

Optional: Slices of orange for decoration

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 180°C/Fan 160°C/325°F/Gas Mark 4 and line a square baking tin with parchment paper. First make the shortbread base. In a large bowl, combine the flour, salt, caster sugar and orange zest. Add the cubed butter. Using the tips of your fingers rub the butter through the flour until you have a breadcrumb like texture. Be careful not to over-work it. Pour the mix into the prepared baking tin and press it down until compact. Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes until just starting to turn golden brown. Set aside. Prepare the filling: In a large mixing bowl, stir together the cream cheese and caster sugar until smooth. Mix in the flour, juice and zest of two oranges, the eggs and vanilla extract until completely incorporated. Pour the filling mixture over the shortbread base and place back in the oven for 40-45 minutes until set. Leave to cool for 15 minutes and then place in the fridge to cool for three to four hours. Remove from the tin, slice into bars and sprinkle with icing sugar. Optional: Add slices of orange for an extra zesty kick.

