Comfort Food Friday: Warm up on a cold day with this tasty creamy pulled chicken soup

Soup is often described as the ultimate comfort food and you will certainly need a bowl or two to help you warm up with another weekend of cold weather headed our way.

Fixing up a pot of soup is certainly something I feel I need to do to warm up on a cold winter’s day.

And you will certainly warm your cockles with this creamy chicken soup from meal delivery firm Gousto which you’ll want to make again and again.

You’ll add garlic, thyme and plenty of chunky veg, and serve with crusty homemade garlic bread to the side. Soup-er!

Creamy pulled chicken soup

(Serves 2)

Ingredients

5g parsley

80g white cup mushrooms

50g soft cheese

5g thyme

1 chicken stock cube

1 white potato

1 brown onion

2 ciabatta rolls

1 garlic clove

320g British chicken thighs

1 carrot

Butter

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to 220°C/ 200°C (fan)/ 425°F/ Gas 7 and boil a full kettle. Remove 2 tbsp butter from the fridge to warm up for later. Add the chicken thighs to a baking tray with a drizzle of olive oil and a pinch of salt and pepper. Put the tray in the oven for 15-18 minutes or until cooked through (no pink meat!). Meanwhile, peel and finely slice the brown onion, top, tail and dice the carrot. Heat a large, wide-based pan or pot (preferably non-stick) with a drizzle of olive oil over a medium heat. Once hot, add the sliced onion and carrot with a pinch of salt and cook for 6-8 minutes or until beginning to soften. Meanwhile, dice the potatoes finely (skins on), slice the white cup mushrooms finely, peel and finely chop (or grate) the garlic and dissolve the chicken stock cube in 600ml boiled water. Once the onion and carrot are beginning to soften, add the diced potato, sliced mushroom and half the chopped garlic (save the rest for later) to the pan. Cook for 1 minute, then add the chicken stock and bring to the boil over a high heat. Once boiling, reduce the heat to medium and cook for 10-15 minutes or until the potatoes are just fork tender. Meanwhile, strip the thyme leaves from their stems add them to the pan, discard the stems. Whilst the soup is cooking, chop the parsley finely, including the stalks. Combine the chopped parsley and remaining chopped garlic with the warmed butter. Slice the ciabatta rolls in half and spread the butter over the sliced ciabatta and add to a baking tray Once the soup is almost done, put the tray in the oven for 5-7 minutes or until crusty. Remove the cooked chicken from the oven and shred it apart using two forks – this technique is known as “pulling”. Stir the pulled chicken into the soup with the soft cheese and a generous grind of black pepper. Lightly mash the soup to break up a few potatoes, then give everything a good mix up. Serve the creamy pulled chicken soup in bowls with the garlic bread to the side.

Tip: If your soup is too thick, add a small splash of water!

