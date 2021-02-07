Sweet treats: Kiwi fruit yoghurt bark to keep those sweet cravings at bay

Something went wrong - please try again later.

No matter what your baking ability is, this yoghurt bark recipe is so simple, you’ll wonder why you hadn’t tried it before.

If you’ve never made yoghurt bark before then you’re seriously missing a trick. Being one of the simplest recipes you could possibly think of (really, it’s just frozen yoghurt), it’s suitable for aspiring bakers of every age and ability.

The easiness of the recipe also allows for avid sweet-toothed connoisseurs to customise it to suit their tastebuds. Whether you like plain yoghurt or flavoured, strawberries, kiwis or raspberries, you can really make this your own.

The only challenge may be making sure there’s some left for you to eat, as there’s no doubt this bake will be a big hit in your household.

Kiwi fruit yoghurt bark

(Serves 6)

Ingredients

700g coconut yoghurt or your favourite yoghurt

2 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

Kiwis, peeled and sliced

A selection of berries (optional)

Granola

Method

Line a rectangular shallow baking tray with parchment paper. In a mixing bowl, add the yoghurt, maple syrup and vanilla extract and stir until well combined. Spread the yoghurt mixture into the lined baking tray, smoothing out the top. Scatter over the sliced kiwis. If using strawberries, slice them and then add to the yoghurt mixture along with any other berries. Sprinkle over the granola then place the tray in the freezer for 3-6 hours or overnight ideally. Remove from the freezer and slice into pieces. Store in an airtight container and enjoy straight from the freezer.

Recipe courtesy of zespri.com.

