Three ways with ham: A salad, a tart, and some muffin frittatas make for perfect lunch ideas

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our Food and Drink Newsletter.

For brilliant recipes, the best of local produce, fresh ideas and insight, subscribe to our weekly Food and Drink Newsletter.

Usually associated with sandwiches and Christmas, ham can be used in many more ways than we might think.

If you’re partial to the odd slice, then you’ll be pleased to know that we’ve got more delicious recipes to inspire you to use ham in a number of different ways.

Whether you’re looking for a new salad idea, want to know how to make a delicious tart, or even fancy trying to make an easy snack like muffin frittatas, then these recipes are for you.

They can also be easily adapted to suit various tastes and preferences.

For more inspiration, take a look at the previous recipes in this series here.

Radish, halloumi, potato and cherry tomato salad with a mustard and dill dressing with ham

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

200g new potatoes, sliced

150g mixed radishes, cut in half

100g cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1 tbsp olive oil

200g halloumi, sliced

A slice or two of ham per person

For the dressing:

4 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tbsp red wine vinegar

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

Small bunch of dill, chopped

Salt and pepper

Method

Place the new potatoes in a medium-sized pan, cover with cold water, and lightly salt. Bring to the boil, and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes, until cooked. Drain and set aside. In a medium-sized bowl, mix together the olive oil and vinegar, then add the Dijon mustard and dill. Add the new potatoes, radishes and cherry tomatoes to the dressing, mix and season well. Heat the olive oil in a medium sized, non-stick frying pan and cook the halloumi on both sides for one minute until golden brown. Add the halloumi to the salad and mix gently, then divide between four plates and serve immediately, with a slice or two of ham.

Recipe from loveradish.co.uk

Smoked ham and asparagus tart

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

500g shortcrust pastry

6 large free-range eggs

300ml double cream

100g grated parmesan

Salt and cracked black pepper

2 bundles of asparagus, trimmed

150g smoked ham

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F, gas mark 6. Line a nine inch tart case. Roll out the pastry and put into the tart case. Prick the base of the pastry and chill. Remove from the fridge after 30 minutes. Place parchment paper on top of the pastry and add baking beans, then place in the oven for approximately 15 minutes, until the pastry starts to crisp up, or according to packet instructions. Beat the eggs, cream and parmesan together in a bowl then season with salt and pepper. Take the pastry case out of the oven and remove the parchment paper and beans. Arrange the asparagus and ham randomly in the pastry case and pour the egg mixture into the case. Bake in the middle of the oven for 25 minutes or until set. Serve warm with salad.

Recipe from enjoyasparagus.com

Muffin tin frittatas with shallots, roast new potatoes, ham and peas

(Makes 6)

Ingredients

150g baby new potatoes, quartered

3 shallots, sliced into chunky rings

2 tbsp olive oil

A pinch of dried herbs

5 eggs

30g freshly grated parmesan

A handful of frozen peas

A couple of slices of ham, chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

You will also need a six-hole muffin tin

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C fan. Tip the potatoes and shallots into a small roasting tin. Sprinkle over the herbs and season well with salt and pepper. Drizzle over half the olive oil, tossing to cover the potatoes, and slide into the oven to roast for 15 to 20 minutes, stirring half way through cooking, until they are just cooked through. Lightly beat the eggs in a jug then stir through two thirds of the parmesan and set aside. A few minutes before the potato and shallot are due out of the oven, drizzle the rest of the olive oil into the holes of the muffin tin and brush well all over. Slide into the oven to heat up. Remove the hot tin and the roasted potatoes and shallots from the oven. Quickly pour the egg mixture into the holes of the muffin tin, while the oil is still hot (this will help prevent sticking). Then divide the roast vegetables evenly between, spooning them in gently. Finally, gently scatter over the peas and ham, so the egg doesn’t spill out – they will be quite full. Sprinkle over the reserved parmesan. Slide the tin into the oven and bake for about 12 minutes until the egg has just set. When removed from the oven, allow to cool in the tin for a few minutes or so, then slide a knife around to release. Serve warm or leave to cool to room temperature before storing in the fridge.

Recipe from ukshallot.com

More in this series…