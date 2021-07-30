Summer Sizzlers: Give an American classic a Scottish twist with this delicious haggis burger

Haggis on a burger? Why not! Let’s put a Scottish twist on an American classic with this brilliant recipe.

Burgers are extremely popular and are a go-to dish for many people on a summer’s day as they are perfect for cooking up quickly on the barbecue.

However, we are putting a Scottish twist on the traditional burger by making haggis the star of the show with this recipe from Scottish food producer, Macsween.

Served with lettuce, red onion, mustard mayonnaise, cherry vine tomatoes and onion rings, this haggis burger is an absolute delight and a Summer Sizzler you will want to make again and again.

Haggis burger and all the trimmings

Serves 4

Ingredients

4 x 130g packets of Macsween “microwave in 60 seconds” classic haggis or 1 x 400g pack of Macsween classic haggis, sliced

4 granary bread rolls, or similar

60g Arran mustard mayonnaise (45g mayonnaise, 15g Arran mustard, salt and pepper to season)

½ a red onion cut into thin rings

8 little gem lettuce leaves, washed and patted dry

4 portions of homemade fries or wedges

4 portions of coleslaw

4 mini pots of tomato ketchup

4 stems of cherry vine tomatoes roasted in the oven 180c for 5 minutes

4 large onion rings in tempura batter (optional)

Method

Heat the haggis in the microwave or cook it on the barbecue for a couple of minutes on either side, turning once, and butter the rolls with the mustard mayonnaise. Place the red onions on the base of the rolls and top with two of the little gem lettuce leaves. Once the haggis is cooked, place on the roll and top with the top of it. Garnish the plate with roasted cherry tomatoes, tomato ketchup, coleslaw and fries or wedges. Spear the onion ring though the middle of the burger with a wooden skewer, then through the burger bun.

